Last weekend Buffalo State President Bonita R. Durand and Buffalo State University expelled 44 migrants from campus housing. Apparently, termination of BSU’s May-through-August agreement with Jericho Road Community Health Center happened earlier than expected. Durand gave notice to Jericho Road and is now accused of discrimination.
Local news reports suggest that, after two migrants living in Cheektowaga hotels were charged with committing acts of sexual violence, parents of students reached out to campus administration, expressing concern for their safety near the migrants residing on campus.
In order to provide housing for migrants after reaching capacity, Jericho Road Community Health Center and its Vive Shelter made an agreement with BSU to use empty campus quarters to shelter migrants.
Jericho Road Community Health’s founder and CEO, Myron Glick, and the Vive Shelter certainly deserve high praise for their exemplary work providing shelter and other assistance to refugees.
According to Dr. Glick, our community has a problem with prejudice. I agree. He also contends that BSU’s expulsion of 44 asylum-seeking migrants resulted from prejudiced reactions of parents triggered by alleged assaults committed by migrants in Cheektowaga.
Despite the absence of any criminal incidents involving migrants living on the BSU campus, and the fact that many migrants are people of color, Glick’s insinuation that parents’ concerns about migrants on campus were driven by prejudice may be unwarranted.
Given the many news reports of college students getting hurt or killed on or near campuses for myriad reasons, it makes sense for parents to prioritize their children’s safety both on and off campus.
Also, parents and students should reasonably expect to receive the campus experience they pay for. Were asylum-seeker accommodations identified during campus tours or were migrant families depicted enjoying the campus grounds in college catalogues? I doubt it, but I can’t say for sure. The agreement between Jericho Road and BSU was not made public.
Last spring, local fire departments were called to address fires in a Niagara University dorm unoccupied by students, leading to suspicions that Niagara University was also providing accommodation for asylum seekers.
It is unclear if local colleges besides BSU are housing immigrants. If they are, they are keeping quiet about it.
College dorms usually cater to students of the same age group, gender and academic interests. Although colleges aim to expose students to diverse cultures and backgrounds, limited facilities, resources and staff present their own set of challenges.
Dorms are temporary and transitional spaces by design. Students usually live in campus housing for a short time and relocate to other places after graduation. Providing a permanent housing solution for both students and migrants during semesters wasn’t their intended purpose.
Migrants also require more comprehensive support, including legal aid, healthcare, mental health services, education and job prospects.
Asylum-seekers’ plans for integration and resettlement can be complex, unclear, or unrealistic, and the dormitories may not provide sufficient stability or flexibility to cope with their already fragile situation. Many migrants have experienced trauma, violence or persecution. Sharing rooms and bathrooms with other migrants who speak different languages or have different religious and cultural practices may not provide adequate privacy or security.
Migrants might also face obstacles when attempting to interact with the broader community if they live in college dorms in or near less diverse residential areas.
With students returning to campus in the next few weeks, can colleges safely and efficiently accommodate and meet the needs of both students and migrants who need housing?
There must be better solutions and more states that can help find solutions to this issue.
Dormitories on active campuses should not be the go-to solution. Instead, governments and organizations should consider other options that might be more sustainable. Medaille University, Cazenovia College, Concordia College and Christ the King Seminary could be repurposed into migrant housing that offers access to education, healthcare, employment, and social services to aid in their integration and success.
A public battle has erupted between New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams over the state’s response to Adams’ request for more aid to help with the migrant crisis in the city.
If everyone — colleges, agencies, elected officials and not-for-profit organizations — can work together and be transparent about their plans to help migrant families, perhaps we can avoid accusations, sudden expulsions and finger-pointing.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Email: sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
