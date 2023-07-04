Lately, I've been thinking about the significance of remembrances for Black Americans. Why are efforts to embrace Black liberation commemorations as national observances met with opposition or skepticism?
Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) proposed a bill to establish Jan. 15 as a national holiday four days after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Year after year, Conyers and the Congressional Black Caucus presented the bill to Congress, and year after year, it encountered obstacles to its passage. Finally, in 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the legislation identifying the third Monday of January as a federal observance for MLK Day.
Despite being enacted in 1986, many states were not in favor of following it. Another 14 years would pass before all states observed the federal holiday. MLK Day was introduced as a paid state holiday in New Hampshire in 1999, replacing its non-compulsory Civil Rights Day. Utah later followed suit, changing the name of MLK Day to Human Rights Day in 2000, making it the last state to do so.
On June 19, 1865, Maj. General Gordon Granger and 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to declare the freedom of over 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state. This declaration came two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and five months after the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 and is the foundation of Juneteenth.
In June 2020, in response to the widely publicized killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) proposed legislation in June 2020 to recognize Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19, as a federal holiday. Like MLK Day, The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act faced resistance, but Congress eventually passed it, and President Biden signed it into law in June 2021.
Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and the U.S. emancipation from British rule. However, July 4th also holds significance for New York as it marks the end of slavery in the state.
The New York legislature was at the forefront of passing an incremental emancipation law in 1799, which granted freedom to descendants of slaves born after that year. Yet, slavery continued in New York until July 4, 1827.
This marked a historic occasion for the enslaved and their descendants, who had experienced generations of bondage and oppression. Their hesitancy to celebrate on July 4th was understandable. The Fugitive Slave Act was in effect, and New York was home to a substantial population of anti-abolition sentiment.
In 1799, New York started to slowly free the future generations from slavery, but not those who were born enslaved. After two centuries of slavery in New York, the legislature finally put an end to it on March 31, 1817. New York was the first state to abolish slavery, with the final date of emancipation set on July 4, 1827.
As the law of the land permitted slavery to continue elsewhere, many liberated men, women, and children were reluctant to rejoice in their emancipation on July 4th. Celebration organizers Benjamin Lattimore Sr., Lewis Topp, and other Black New Yorkers in Albany suggested that the community should observe the abolition on a separate day, perhaps to avoid the brutality many faced from those who still supported slavery.
On July 5, 1827, a crowd of liberated Black New Yorkers marched through the streets of Albany before congregating at the Hamilton Street Baptist Church to hear Reverend Nathaniel Paul give his sermon, 'The Abolition of Slavery'. Black New Yorkers continued with this next-day tradition for several years.
A reprint of Paul's sermon is available in Carter G. Woodson's publication, "Negro Orators and Their Orations". Because of its public domain status, the entire book is accessible for free on Google Books.
Paul states: "We do well to remember, that every act of ours is more or less connected with the general cause of emancipation. Our conduct has an important bearing, not only on those who are yet in bondage in this country, but its influence is extended to the isles of India, and to every part of the world where the abomination of slavery is known. Let us then relieve ourselves from the odious stigma which some have long since cast upon us, that we were incapacitated by the God of nature, for the enjoyment of the rights of freemen, and convince them and the world that although our complexion may differ, yet we have hearts susceptible of feeling; judgment capable of discerning, and prudence sufficient to manage our affairs with discretion, and by example prove ourselves worthy the blessings we enjoy."
Rev. Paul and MLK, both Baptist ministers, share similarities in their messaging. Paul's sermon emphasized the concept of universal freedom and called for action just like Rev. King would do over a century later. Both men urged their audiences to exercise their liberty with conscientiousness, provide each other with support, live out their beliefs and contribute to their nation's development.
Paul maintained that the end of slavery in New York was the fulfillment of God's promise, and he further held that the newly freed New Yorkers were the authors of their moral, intellectual, and spiritual well-being in their journey for equality.
I will reflect on Paul's message with gratitude, recognizing that MLK Day, Juneteenth, and July 4th pay tribute to the significance of Black Americans. The most genuine way to show respect for Black liberation is to strive to embody the values that underlie these holidays today, tomorrow, and every day after.
