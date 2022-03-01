BAILEY: Black faces, white places, and safe spaces

I grew up in a historically Black neighborhood in Buffalo and attended a mostly Black public school for kindergarten, PS 8 in 1972. There were some white kids in the student body. However, it transitioned to Follow Through Magnet School in 1976, a few months after federal Judge John T. Curtin’s landmark decision, which ordered Buffalo public schools to desegregate.
On the advice of my kindergarten teacher, my parents enrolled me in a parochial school the following year. My mother, an Alabama native, was all too familiar with segregated schools. She and my father would not wait for Judge Curtin. In September 1973, I entered first grade and completed my elementary school education at a racially diverse Lutheran school in 1981.
My school demographics changed significantly in high school. I matriculated to a predominantly white all-girls prep school whose mission was not to discriminate based on religion, race, and ethnicity. I was one of five students of color in my graduating class. Did I experience microaggressions from white students? Sure. Faculty and staff? Not so much. Other students’ parents? They did not matter to me or my goals.
What helped me cope?
My parents, family, friends, community, church congregation, my Black piano teacher, and my Black dance instructor. I immersed my life outside of school in Black love, value, acceptance, and respect. I carried those virtues with me every day. Sometimes they were conspicuous, audible, and tangible. Other moments they were invisible, but they were not absent.
During the last two years, I have attended four anti-racism web conferences. Private secondary schools, colleges and universities presented the events. One was historically insightful, but the others were pedantic and trite. Moderators and attendees bandied about the phrases “Do the work” and “safe spaces” so many times I lost count, rendering me confused about what specific work people needed that will make policies, procedures, and programs more equitable and inclusive? What if I already have safe spaces I rely on?
I have often been the only Black woman, occasionally the first Black woman or one of the few Black women in a class, in the workplace, in a meeting, networking event, or dinner party. As I listened to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson deliver her remarks on Friday, I imagined she was accustomed to being the only one or one of the few.
I think there is a generational gap when discussing practice for addressing biases in the workplace and higher education. Taking demonstrative tenancy, providing solutions and deliverables can be more effective than “uncomfortable conversations” l table talk. Too often, “Let’s begin a dialogue” just leads to more conversations that are not actual opportunities, do not improve conditions or eliminate barriers to them.
Read, network, and find a mentor in your career, discipline, or area of interest. Ask if an opportunity is available. If there is one, don’t just say yes; create a personal action list as a companion to your project agenda. What can you achieve for yourself and others?
We aren’t all we got, but we need to know what we want and an idea of how to get it. Judge Jackson clerked for Judge Patti Saris, Judge Bruce Selya and retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. She worked for a couple of private practices and as a federal public defender. Each opportunity helped develop the skills she needed to become a federal judge and a qualified Supreme Court nominee. Take as many opportunities as your skills, wallet and time will permit.
Black folks’ multigenerational families, multicultural friendships, alliances, social organizations, religious associations, and creative arts communities are our safe spaces. They can provide the validation, inspiration, and evaluation we need.
All the places are our safe spaces.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You may email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
