BAILEY: Black Achievement Quiz: Women

The second quiz in the Black Achievement series focuses on the accomplishments of Black women.
• This “Civil Rights Queen” was law clerk to Thurgood Marshall, first African American woman to argue before the Supreme Court and first African American woman appointed to the federal judiciary.
• This Nobel Peace Prize recipient and Harvard graduate was the first woman elected president of an African country.
• This Peace Corps medical officer has degrees in chemical engineering, African American Studies, and became the first African American woman to become an astronaut.
• This businessperson is co-founder of the entertainment network BET and first African American woman co-owner of three professional sports franchises.
• She enlisted in The US Army posing as a man during the American Indian Wars and is the only woman documented as a Buffalo Soldier.
• With money saved from her job as a manicurist, she enrolled in a French flight school, and became the first African American and Native American woman to earn a pilot’s license.
• Born enslaved, she received her freedom at the age of 12, graduated from Oberlin College, eventually becoming the first African American woman to serve as school principal and African American superintendent of a US school district.
• Accepted to the US Naval Academy three years after Pres. Gerald Ford signed the Military Procurement Bill (1975) which allowed women admission to US military academies, she is the first woman to become a four-star US Navy Admiral and first African American woman to captain a US Naval ship the USS Rushmore (1999).
• This Calgarian was the first Black person admitted to the Alberta Bar and first Black woman lawyer in Canada (1954).
• This former president of the American Library Association is the first woman and first African American Librarian of Congress.
• Earning a B.A. in Political Science and a law degree equipped her for the rigors of the FBI Academy. She became the first African American woman to become an FBI agent.
• This Kenyan environmental activist founded the Green Belt Movement and became the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace prize.
• Born in Indiana to Guyanese immigrants, she is the first Black woman to become a fighter pilot in the history of the United States Air Force.
• The mathematical conclusions by this “hidden figure” contributed to the invention of the Global Positioning System (GPS).
• She received a National Foundation Scholarship in high school, graduated with honors from Howard University College of Medicine, invented laser cataract surgery and became the first African American woman to receive a medical patent.
• This Haitian woman became Haiti’s first attorney, first woman justice and provisional president, making her the first woman of African descent to become a president in the Americas.
• She became the first woman firefighter in the US while enslaved by a New York merchant.
• This Ohio-Wesleyan graduate and civil rights activist became the first African American woman with a Ph.D. to become president of a four-year accredited college.
• This American lawyer and crisis manager became the first African American Deputy Press Secretary to Pres. George H. W. Bush.
• A champion for women’s rights and civil liberties, she was the first African American woman to own and run a newspaper in the US. She was also the first African American woman nominated for Vice- President.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.