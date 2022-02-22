BAILEY: Black Achievement: Loretta Lynch & Brian Flores

A lack of racial diversity is perpetual at every level of business, education, government, and entertainment. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plans aim to diversify social and professional cultural environments. The goals to increase representation and improve sensibilities between people of different ethnicities, religions, ages, disabilities, or gender identities.
DEI initiatives are not new concepts. In 2003, the NFL adopted the Rooney Rule, a policy developed to advance diversity hiring for management and leadership positions. Brian Flores, a Honduran American and former Miami Dolphins head coach, recently filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Flores alleges that the policy is ineffective, and just a meaningless gesture toward diverse hiring practices. The players’ roster comprises 70% people of color while 30% of the offensive, defensive and special team coordinators are minorities. However, there are only six minority head coaches; the NFL hired three this month. Not one team is owned by a person of color. Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, does not believe the league has engaged in discriminatory hiring practices. It has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend the lawsuit.
Some people are outraged that Lynch is defending the NFL. In 2015, President Obama appointed her to United States Attorney General, making her the first Black woman to hold the position. During her term, she launched inquiries into police brutality incidents and made gun reform recommendations. In 2017, she rejoined the private sector as a litigation attorney, defending corporations against discrimination claims and other matters. Lynch is an intelligent and experienced in matters of discrimination. If she was qualified to lead the Department of Justice, why should she turn down a request to lead the NFL’s legal defense team on a discrimination lawsuit?
Who knows how what the outcome will be? The parties may settle, which could result in reforms to the Rooney Rule. That is the endgame, right? The NFL has undoubtedly made its share of personnel mistakes. Roger Goodell apologized for banning players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans. However, Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL player who led the crusade, has never received an apology from Goodell, wants to play, yet still is unsigned to a team.
Black boys have not stopped dreaming of playing in the NFL. Black families continue to cheer for their favorite team. Black people still support a league that commodifies the bodies of Black men, Black men still allow their bodies to be commodified and want to coach.
Black folks are not monolithic in hues, abilities, interests, or ideologies. I’m not an NFL fan. However, the league could do better; there is always room for improvement. I support Brian Flores’ reasons for suing the NFL, but I am also Team Loretta Lynch. “Black Girl Magic” is unbounded. It knows no limits.
Black people have always supported those who take up the mantle for equality and even when its champions could not agree on how to achieve it.
Conflict gives us strength. W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington did not agree on the best strategy to improve economic and social conditions of Black people. Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. had different ideologies. Margaret Murray Washington and Ida B. Wells had contrasting opinions about the roles of Black women.
Shirley Chisholm said, “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering, and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.”
In this age of cancel culture, we cannot afford to rush to dismiss any herald for the cause. Both Flores and Lynch are on the right side of history.
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls resident. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.