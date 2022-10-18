Beyond a reasonable doubt: The relationship between mental illness and mass killers
Is it time to abolish the death penalty? If so, should there be a mandatory sentencing requirement of life without parole for mass killers?
The parents, families and survivors wanted a different outcome than the one they received last Thursday. 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 more in 2018. Florida law requires jurors to reach a unanimous decision, not a majority consensus when considering a death sentence for a convict. The jurors’ decision split 9-3 in favor of life without possibility of parole.
The families are more than disappointed and outraged. Who can blame them?
Cruz’s guilt was never in dispute; he pleaded guilty. However, Cruz’s attorneys were successful in presenting fetal alcohol consumption as a contributing factor to his developmental and behavioral problems. His birth mother drank heavily when she was pregnant with him, his adoptive parents struggled with his behavioral challenges which began in middle school and recommendations for involuntary psychiatric institutionalization were made in 2013 and again in 2016. Both requests were denied.
Cruz attended a series of schools designed for at risk kids. He cut his arms, threatened students, and posted disturbing pictures on his social media accounts. Although he previously received mental health treatment, during its investigations the Florida Department of Children and Families determined Cruz was not a danger to himself or others. His history of behavior was a glaring neon sign, not a red flag.
Cruz is certainly not the first mass killer with a mental illness diagnosis. In 1985, 25-year-old Sylvia Seegrist opened fire in a Pennsylvania shopping mall, killing three and wounding seven. She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and hospitalized numerous times as a teenager, but eventually, she was diagnosed as not posing a risk to others.
Most people diagnosed with a mental illness do not become violent, but a life crisis like a death, breakup, bullying, divorce, or physical trauma can be the last straw.
Cruz’s mother died three months before his rampage.
This country must get serious about overhauling our mental health system by expanding the criteria for long-term treatment and hospitalization for youth as well as adults. We need more residential facilities with a focus on short-term treatment. The reality is that some people and their families need more support than what out-patient services can provide.
If Nikolas Cruz had participated in a long-term behavioral health program, would he have gunned down 34 people? Maybe. Maybe not. Multiple school transfers and serial expulsions were just games of emotional kick-the-can.
Twenty-four states have the death penalty, three states have a moratorium, and 23 states and the District of Columbia have abolished it altogether. America is generally uncomfortable with capital punishment for the mentally ill.
Executing the mentally ill is certainly cruel, but a lack of long-term mental health preventions and solutions is not good either.
What is it going to take?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.