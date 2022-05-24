BAILEY: Are you talking with your children about hate?

I was a teenager when my parents gave me “The Talk.” No, not the one about the birds and the bees, the other one, the talk about how to act when confronted by the police. Actually, generations of Black parents have given their children a series of talks that are a combination of Master Classes and TED conferences on how to deal with white people in various situations, not just encounters with cops. Think of it as a symposium about Blackness in America.
The informal discussions often take place during mealtime while sitting around the kitchen table. The kitchen is a safe place. It is easier to have uncomfortable conversations with a table full of comfort food; it can make the bitterness of reality easier to swallow.
I attended my introductory symposium just before the start of first grade. In the fall, I would attend a private Christian elementary school with predominantly white students in Eggertsville, which at the time was also a primarily white suburb of Buffalo.
The topics we discussed included politeness, manners and academic achievement. My parents instructed me to be respectful to my teachers and classmates, not hate anyone because of their race or religion, take part in all my class discussions, complete my assignments and get As and Bs. My parents expected academic excellence like the expected the sun to shine and the moon to glow.
I also learned at a very early age that I will probably come across people who do not acknowledge my humanity. I should be aware of the possibility, but not hate when it happens. The symposiums continued through high school, college and into adulthood as I faced distinct challenges and experiences.
I am still processing last week’s massacre at Tops, just three blocks from where I grew up. I was an adult living across town in the Elmwood Village by the time the supermarket opened in 2003. However, I shopped at the Tops when I visited my barber, also on Jefferson Avenue.
How could a person so young hate so deeply?
Did the shooter’s parents ever talk to him about hating Black people?
It is absolutely maddening to me that parents of the 21-year-old white male supremacist responsible for the 2015 massacre during bible study at Emanuel African American Episcopal Church and the 18-year-old white male inmate 157103 accused of last week’s massacre at Tops may have never had the conversation about respecting the humanity of others that do not look like them.
A March 2022 Statista report reflects mass shooter data in the United States from the last four decades. 52% of mass shooters are white, 16% are African American, and 8% are Latino. This closely aligns with the racial makeup of the United States.
All mass shootings are absolutely horrible. They are rarely random or spontaneous. Charleston and Buffalo are unique in that the young white shooters planned and hunted Black people to kill, yet we must continue to teach our children to respect humanity even in the face of hatred.
If you are talking to your children about the value of all humanity, keep it up! If your teen or young adult children are living with you, get some snacks and talk to them. I am outraged at the parents that are not having the conversation with their children.
Empathy begins at home.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.