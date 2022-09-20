For decades, many politicians made a visit to a Black church an integral part of campaigning, particularly in political races where Black voters are critical. It does not matter if the person is a Democrat or a Republican or running for council member, mayor, senator, governor or president of the United States. If a candidate wants to appeal to Black voters, the most common path to a Black audience is a scheduled campaign stop at a Black church.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is hitting the campaign trail in her quest for her first full-term governorship and last Sunday she visited Zion Dominion Global Ministries (ZDGM) in Amherst, which provides spiritual guidance to predominantly Black worshippers. According to its website, the church operates several locations and services a 4,000-person membership, the largest Church of God in Christ (COGIC) membership in New York.
My parents and I were members of the United Methodists for decades, but during my college years they became apostates and joined an African Methodist Episcopal congregation. I gradually embraced agnosticism.
The mixing of faith-based congregations and electoral engagement is not a new concept. Black churches were important hubs for civic engagement and organization in the fight for Reconstruction Amendments. The 13th Amendment (1865) abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except for criminal punishment. 14th Amendment (1868) defines citizens as all persons born in the United States and requires due process and equal protection to all people. The 15th Amendment (1870) prohibits denial of a citizen’s right to vote based on race, color, or status of servitude.
When laws denied the enslaved and their descendant equal rights, Black churches used their collective power and resources to advance the agenda for civil rights.
Racial injustice is still a problem, but is the Black church still the most effective space to address other issues Black communities face, such as affordable housing, health lapses, financial literacy, academic setbacks, or food and clean water insecurities?
America is blacker, browner, more racially mixed, more faith-diverse and overall, less religious than it used to be. I am not knocking any one faith or the freedom to practice it. However, Black Americans are not a monolith. I use the term Black Americans to include naturalized Black citizens. Educational, financial, employment, social, and religious backgrounds of Black Americans vary. All Black churches do not embrace LGBTQ Black Americans. Traditionally, COGIC at-large is anti-abortion and anti-queer. I do not know the beliefs held at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, but I am confused by her choice.
Will a campaign’s outreach to a 21st century predominantly African American congregation make a difference in a Black community’s electoral engagement? Who benefits the most from a political candidate’s visit? Is it the church, the candidate, or the community?
Black churches undoubtedly help Black communities by providing food pantries, clothing, school supplies, and other charitable donations. Some churches build senior and affordable housing in Black communities. Historically, Black churches support Black communities with or without the help of politicians. However, Black churches as a political hub lack the same degree of institutional power and influence held in 19th and 20th centuries.
In the 21st century American political landscape, can the Black church effectively mobilize a Black community?
Sharon Bailey lives in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
