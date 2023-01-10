Are better days ahead of DeVeaux and Niagara University off-campus housing students?
Wherever there is a four-year college or university, you will probably find problems arising from student off-campus housing in nearby neighborhoods.
In Niagara County, Niagara University, and residents in DeVeaux in Niagara Falls’ North End have struggled to maintain a healthy “town and gown” relationship with the more established single-family homeowners for years.
Full disclosure, I live in DeVeaux. Realtors frequently describe the community as attractive and desirable. It is pretty. Large, stately, and mansion-like homes comprise the west corridor or what native Niagarans refer to as the “supper side” while a mix of ranches, bungalows, and smaller multi-story homes nestle on the east, or “dinner side” as DeVeaux “lifers” call it. Three New York State Parks: DeVeaux Woods, Whirlpool, and Devil’s Hole coalesce into DeVeaux.
DeVeaux is almost like a bedroom community, a small community without industry whose residents commute to another town to work. DeVeaux is not a Niagara Falls suburb; it is part of the city proper.
Niagara University is in Lewiston, just on the outskirts of DeVeaux. The proximity of the neighborhood appeals to real estate investors who consider off-campus housing an opportunity to build a real estate portfolio. Students prefer living away from campus because the cost of dorms and meal plans is typically more expensive than campus room and board. They can also enjoy a more independent lifestyle.
The national trend for college students is a preference for off-campus housing. NU students and investors are not bucking this trend. The number of single-family homes converted to student rentals have grown each year and with it an increase in traffic density, litter, reduced on-street parking, nuisance parties, and declining property values.
All the students who live off-campus aren’t troublemakers, but the antics at a few students’ rentals in the last year have been disruptive enough that residents have demanded the university student administration do more to address the situation than in previous years.
Public urination, public nudity, cannabis candy wrappers strewn in driveways, empty beer bottles and parties spilling onto the street have reached a tipping point.
NU neighborhood cleanup days are no longer sufficient.
In November ’22, NU student affairs officials met with concerned homeowners, city administration, and rental owners at Maple Elementary School.
The meeting was marginally productive. University officials avowed to do more within their power, including working with residents to come up with an action plan.
This Wednesday at 6 p.m. the Office of Student Affairs will meet again with residents and present its strategies to the DeVeaux community at Maple.
It’s a new year; time for a new plan.
That there is a follow-up meeting with two months of the first one gives me hope, okay cautious optimism is more accurate, but it’s a start.
Niagara University prides itself on student engagement and service to the community.
DeVeaux residents hope that the university is sincere in its efforts to be better partners with off-campus students and residents.
Time will tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.