A few weeks ago, several boys who are presumably North Tonawanda students sat in the stands during a girls’ junior varsity soccer match between North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls and allegedly spewed racist slurs against the Black players on the Niagara Falls team. My heart sank, and then it smiled.
Dear Niagara Falls JV Soccer Team:
Let me say how truly sorry I am that you had such a despicable experience. The team did not deserve such blatant disrespect and disregard. Hearing those terrible words probably jarred your sense of being. Perhaps you did not believe what you heard at first and may have asked yourself, “Are they talking to me?”
Those boys were not talking to you; they were talking at you. You know the difference; those boys need to learn it.
I am familiar with the shock, anger, hurt, and disappointment you felt and may still feel. I will not tell you to put the incident behind you; it is unforgettable. I remember the first time someone called me the n-word. It sucks. Instead, continue to try and keep your dignity, even when other people despise your humanity.
You are not alone.
Your teammates respect you.
Your parents love you.
Your coaches believe in you, and Superintendent Laurrie is a tireless advocate.
People often say, “This is not who we are!” or “We are better than this!”
A person can be a better individual if they want to be. They are who they are until they choose differently.
Those boys pegged you wrong. Your actions spoke louder and clearer than anything they uttered.
You know who you are and what you are not.
I am proud of you. Our community should be proud of you, too.
Keep your head up!
