Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live, work, and learn, but could it also transform the way we govern and take part in society?
Could AI technology improve the city government?
Now, before you type angry comments or call me a traitor to humanity, let me explain. I am not talking about some evil robot that wants to enslave us all or take over the world. I mean a useful AI that can assist us and improve our lives.
Have you considered that artificial intelligence may have advantages over human politicians?
Can AI technology mitigate human biases and prejudices in the distribution of public goods and opportunities?
The source of bias in AI is rooted in the human behavior it imitates. While I’m unsure of AI’s potential to recognize implicit biases because of its human-generated programming, tweaking its code appears to be simpler than changing human conduct.
One of the most impressive qualities of AI is that it lacks any ulterior motives or personal pursuits, and as a result, it remains indifferent toward money, authority or recognition. The system’s adaptability to constructive criticism and feedback could enable elected officials to communicate their decisions and actions more effectively.
Municipalities could also profit from AI’s capacity to analyze vast data sets for precise and data-informed decision-making, resulting in streamlined delivery of city services, such as garbage disposal, tree elimination and sidewalk repairs.
Cities throughout the U.S. use a 311 system to process complaints about potholes, dead trees, broken streetlights and graffiti. Perhaps municipalities could benefit from AI’s ability to automate administrative tasks, complaints and reporting.
Through the automation of certain reporting duties, financial resources could be reallocated to hire additional public works to fill the potholes, cut down dead trees and repair crumbling sidewalks. A modified AI clerk system does not require a salary, paid leave, or a pension.
Imagine if AI could help us communicate and collaborate better in our community. AI could be designed to enhance feedback channels for citizens and simplify the process of connecting people with relevant organizations to meet their needs. An AI-assisted aide could help policymakers by utilizing pertinent data and information to offer more informed responses, and thus, reply to constituents more quickly.
Could AI improve transparency and accountability while optimizing access to relevant information? Maybe. Data-driven decision making is beneficial to city government. AI-assisted governance might enable elected officials to make informed and rational decisions grounded in evidence, as opposed to intuition, ideology, or personal preferences. It could evaluate the impact of policies and actions in real-time and make efficient recommendations to the administration based on the most recent information.
Natural language processing and machine learning allow AI to peruse vast quantities of documents and recognize potential cases of fraud or mismanagement. Cities could potentially leverage AI’s data analysis capabilities to detect corruption and misuse of public funds in programs more readily.
Is it within the realm of possibility to use AI to generate fresh solutions for tough issues like job growth and affordable housing?
AI is adequate in connecting job applicants with compatible employers, based on their skills and location. With AI’s help, job seekers can explore courses, certifications, or projects to chart out a career path that elevates their resume and maximizes their chances of securing their desired job.
One way in which AI could be beneficial is by scrutinizing education, income, poverty and employment data to analyze a city’s skills deficit, literacy gap, and labor market trends. Cities could optimize their workforce by utilizing an AI data-driven strategy to create efficient training programs and centralize informational resources.
AI can analyze cost-of-living statistics and data on climate, traffic, energy cost, and energy consumption to determine the best location, size, shape, and orientation of a house. We are living and working longer. An ageing population benefits from small, well-designed, and affordable housing options. Think tiny home communities.
Using environmental and economic data, urban planners, developers, and policymakers can use AI to design sustainable, cost-effective, and affordable housing and communities. AI could also monitor the house for signs of damage or decay, and schedule preventive maintenance or repairs as necessary. Refrigerators beep if the water filter expires. Houses are equipped with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and presumably there are furnaces that signal when it’s time to change the air filter.
I want that furnace.
My point is that AI has the capacity to boost housing quality, efficiency and affordability, and promote effective urban renewal plans for shrinking populations in the country’s urban areas.
It’s clear that implementing AI for governance carries ethical, legal and social risks. However, scientists and engineers are continuously exploring ways to advance AI’s dependability and aptness to uphold human rights and values. The pace of invention is outpacing our laws and regulations.
We should not completely substitute human municipal governance with AI, but I think AI has the potential to be a helpful partner for municipalities. I believe that AI should be designed and applied in an ethical and responsible manner. But I also believe that governments and policymakers should view AI as a tool that can enhance human capabilities.
With AI, policymakers can gain a deeper understanding of complex problems and create policies that benefit the greater good. Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize how cities and communities operate, transforming the way governments, businesses, and individuals engage with each other.
City government may become more productive, responsive and innovative.
When people working in government do a good job, it can make a real difference in people’s lives. Let’s face it, people are fickle and biased, and city officials are sporadic, but maybe, just maybe, AI can assist with that.
