The ability of colleges and universities to promote diversity on campuses through affirmative action has been curtailed by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling. However, the gravity of the decision’s impact is debatable.
Being from a Black low-to-moderate income community with Black working-class parents, my identity didn’t play a significant role in my education or educational aspirations. The immutability of my race did not discourage me. It stands as is, proudly and unapologetically.
I certainly believe in the value of a college education, especially for minority and indigenous students. But there might be other things that influenced the Supreme Court’s decision.
When deciding on college admission and enrollment, most students of color consider factors beyond race, including their socioeconomic status, values and access to rigorous academic courses. Instead, underrepresented students who seek to attend college regularly prioritize more practical considerations, like completing the Common Application, filing the FAFSA, financing tuition, and graduating successfully.
I also contend that most Black high school seniors and college students are not overly preoccupied with the degree to which their race is factored into the admission process, unless they are specifically seeking admission to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
California is frequently cited as an example of the negative outcomes on minority students when affirmative action is banned. The University of California, Berkeley’s research revealed that the number of Black, Latino, and Native American decreased by 61% in 1998, the initial year of the ban, reduced the diversity of the student body and increased the racial isolation of minority students.
Many high school districts in the U.S. remain segregated by ethnicity, despite the result of Brown v. Board of Education, a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.
Is it reasonable for colleges to be the focal point for diverse experiences? My perspective is that including a more diverse range of experiences in primary and secondary education could lessen the discomfort that underrepresented students may face.
The Supreme Court decision has opened the door for reform. In anticipation of this decision, many colleges had already started developing alternative approaches to establish diverse student populations.
Texas, California and Florida have a “percentage plan” strategy where state universities accept a percentage of top-performing high school graduates. This approach promotes diversity and offers opportunities to people from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds, which is important given the racial and ethnic segregation which exists in many of the nation’s high schools.
Many colleges and universities have made SAT and ACT scores optional for admission. Research shows that SAT and ACT scores are influenced by factors such as income, race and parental education, and do not accurately predict college success. This decision can reduce barriers for minority students who face disadvantages in standardized testing. By making these tests optional, colleges can increase diversity and access for underrepresented groups.
Regardless of whether they are public or private, institutions of higher education function as enterprises. Considering that companies and corporations are always seeking to innovate and implement fresh business strategies, it’s only logical that higher education institutions should follow suit in the 21st century.
Affirmative action programs in colleges and universities aimed to increase diversity and provide equal opportunities for underrepresented groups. Yet, one of the primary contentions against affirmative action is the “mismatch” theory, which suggests that the college and university policies designed to aid minority students may ultimately cause them harm.
The Supreme Court’s ruling has paved the way for urban and rural public schools to enhance their college pipeline strategy.
Nothing is more discriminatory than a public school system which tolerates the academic underachievement of its students. The poor quality of education in a lot of public schools across the nation may have played a role in the downfall of affirmative action.
Admitting underprepared students to boost low enrollment periods may lead to colleges failing to produce graduates and leave students with higher debt.
Inferior levels of proficiency and exaggerated graduation rates could have contributed to a group of under-qualified college applicants, prompting universities to enroll students to reach their admission quotas, and possibly resulting in students leaving college without their degree.
Elementary schools can also enhance their students’ likelihood of college success by improving reading and math proficiency, diminishing the necessity for students to take non-credit remedial or developmental reading, writing and math courses once enrolled in college.
Standardized tests may not be entirely reliable predictors of college success, but low SAT and ACT scores might reflect insufficient reading and math skills. The actual culprit may be the lack of preparation, not the test. The concern regarding math and reading proficiency should not be ignored. When students lack the essential academic skills required for entry level college courses, they may struggle from the pressure and not reap the full rewards of the coursework.
Despite more college applications, less enrollment, varied diversity goals, soaring tuitions, and a student debt crisis, the Affirmative Action policy in college admissions, which was introduced in the 1960s, is no longer effective in its original intent.
Diversity encompasses race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, disability and other factors. Therefore, not all colleges strive for the same diversity objectives. Diversity goals in an institution can be shaped by a range of factors, including its mission, location, financial stability, and acceptance rate.
Public schools need to reassess their agency regarding college preparedness and enrollment. High schools and colleges should increase their collaboration and develop robust recruitment opportunities.
The concept of the “whole student” defines the combination of personal qualities, interests, and experiences that each student brings to the table, beyond just their academic performance. Public schools can effectively alter diversity despite the Supreme Court’s ruling by offering a strong educational basis, mentorship programs, financial literacy lessons, and working with colleges to broaden recruitment.
