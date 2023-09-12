It has been almost a year since the publication of my article titled “The Unintended Consequences of Poverty and Inflation on the SPCA” in the Niagara Gazette on Sept. 13, 2022. In it, I cited the Niagara Falls city ordinance (701.09) which restricts the number of dogs and cats a resident can keep.
It states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to own, keep, care for, have custody of or knowingly permit, more than three (3) dogs and/or cats, nor more than two (2) of which may be dogs, in any residence or apartment in the city, excluding properly licensed animal shelters; animal hospitals and clinics; grooming parlors; obedience schools and boarding or breeding kennels. (Adopted 11/13/84.)
Also, I dealt with the duties that go hand-in-hand with owning a dog, which involve the recurring costs of food, toys, immunizations and licenses, all of which may present obstacles for those who don’t have the financial resources to maintain them.
The Niagara County SPCA encountered a daunting situation as a considerable amount of pet owners gave up their dogs because of financial difficulties, leading to their facilities reaching full capacity with strays and relinquished pets from nearby regions like Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda. Consequently, the organization halted its walk-in surrender policy and could not renew municipal contracts due to its inability to ensure lodging for surrendered dogs safely.
Just like other cities across the U.S., local administrations had to seek alternative approaches to deal with the problem of too many dogs being surrendered.
Fortunately, Niagara Falls City Council members unanimously voted to extend the city’s sheltering agreement with the SPCA until Dec. 31 and a majority (4-1) approved a new sheltering contract with The Pit Chic, a municipal and all-breed training operation in Grand Island.
Kudos to the administration for discovering a shelter alternative and to most of the council for supporting it.
However, there is obviously a limit to how many animals the SPCA can shelter, and it is likely that The Pit Chic can accommodate a certain number of kennels for relinquished/surrendered dogs as well.
There are still concerns that need to be dealt with. The Pit Chic is a decent temporary fix, but it is not an effective long-term fix.
Bob Barker, the former “The Price is Right” game show host, was a fervent supporter of spaying and neutering pets, but pet sterilization is not sufficient.
The high cost of owning pets is a major contributor to the overcrowding crisis. The cost of owning a dog can range anywhere from several hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars annually. News outlets have reported that some dog owners are being dishonest by leaving their family pets at shelters and pretending they are strays or just abandoning them altogether.
Illegal dog breeding is also a problem that is frequently overlooked. Backyard dog breeders prioritize profit over animal welfare. Selling puppies for $100 to $200 is their side hustle. A considerable number of these dogs do not receive proper socialization, training, exercise and medical care, causing them to either go unsold or become “lost,” wandering through the streets of the city, or being abandoned in empty houses or buildings.
Neither non-profit nor for-profit animal welfare organizations can alone fix the dog overcrowding crisis. There are not enough people willing and financially able to adopt shelter dogs.
The ASPCA estimates that approximately 6.5 million companion animals are surrendered to animal shelters in the U.S. every year, with 1.5 million of them facing euthanasia. These numbers are overwhelming, and do not account for the millions of stray or feral animals not in shelters or rescue groups.
It is uncomfortable to talk about pet euthanasia. Should communities avoid discussing euthanasia, given the financial constraints of pet owners, animal welfare organizations, their staff, and volunteers, as well as local governments with limited resources?
The practice of keeping relinquished dogs in cages or kennels for extended periods of time, ranging from months to even years, can have serious negative effects on the animals. This can cause severe stress, boredom, depression, aggression, or illness, all of which can be detrimental to their overall well-being.
Despite everyone’s best efforts, the fact remains that are animals that may never find a forever home, which is heartbreaking.
This crisis cannot be solved by foster care, adoption and spay/neutering programs alone. The shortage of people, facilities and funding makes it increasingly challenging to provide adequate support.
It is important for communities, animal welfare partners, and local governments to join forces and initiate a much-needed conversation about animal welfare that includes no-kill polices and euthanasia. When discussing animal welfare, we need to adopt a more practical approach that factors in the best interests of animals, personal responsibility, and public safety are prioritized.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Email: sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
