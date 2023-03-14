When I moved to Niagara Falls almost six years ago, I knew very little about the city, or more specifically, its neighborhoods. I grew up in the Cold Spring neighborhood, on the east side of Buffalo several blocks from the Tops shooting last May.
Cold Spring is a Black neighborhood. Like many other residents in the area, my parents and I lived in the upper apartment in a double which they did not own. My parents were lifelong renters by choice. Mr. and Mrs. White, a kind Black married couple, owned the house and lived in the apartment below. Our apartment had two bedrooms, a den, one bath, dining room, kitchen, pantry, porch and a small backyard with a peach tree.
I grew up in a working-class Black community with a mix of socio-economically diverse Black homeowners and Black renters. Many of the homes were owned by Black women. Was it an idyllic neighborhood? No, but I loved it. The Whites offered to sell the house to parents. Although my folks had good jobs, they chose private school education over a mortgage and costs of homeownership.
I bristle whenever an elected leader, political hopeful, or self-identified social justice advocate champion for unity and more affordable homeownership opportunities, without considering the effect of their own biases, potential homebuyer challenges or divulging a well-thought-out plan to address the issue or voicing support for initiatives that are producing results.
Some gems: LaSalle, DeVeaux, and North End get all the resources. The DeVeaux neighborhood falls outside the Niagara Falls city limits. The city should give its foreclosed city-owned properties to residents who want them instead of a developer.
First, there is not one unblemished neighborhood in Niagara Falls. Broken sidewalks, dead trees, trash, poorly maintained income properties and rundown owner-occupied homes blanket the city. There are pockets of the city that are worse than others, but housing devaluation is incrementally spreading across every neighborhood.
Second, LaSalle is a pleasant neighborhood that had a rat infestation between 56th and 60th and Buffalo Avenue. Mayor Restaino proposed a pilot pest control program to be implemented by Orkin and city council unanimously voted in agreement, notwithstanding a reservation by council member Myles who expressed concern that other complaints about pests (possum, skunks and raccoons) in other parts of the city may get ignored. Rats are vile. Possum, skunks, and raccoons can be a pain. But Rats? Yuck! Whataboutism has no place where rats are concerned. Period.
Third, DeVeaux is a racially and socio-economically diverse neighborhood located in the city of Niagara Falls. It is home to uneven sidewalks, a bounty of dead trees, potholes, and unruly Niagara University off-campus students. My partner and I own and live in a modest DeVeaux home. I dare any city council or mayoral aspirant who must gather signatures and make a citywide appeal to get out and vote to tell DeVeaux residents they aren’t really residents when our tax bills and voter registrations say differently.
The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC) is a land bank. Which gains vacant and abandoned properties in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lockport and Orleans County and requires the prospective developer to agree to a detailed redevelopment plan. NORLIC places a development enforcement mortgage on the property, essentially placing a lien on the property during renovations, ensuring all necessary permits are pulled and conditions are satisfied. If conditions are not met, NORLIC can sell the property to another developer.
NORLIC sold two homes, one on 18th and the other on 70th to a Buffalo developer who has agreed to renovate and not resell as an income property. NORLIC is a win and a road map for future homebuyers. Niagara Falls is rife with property potential and the NORLIC strategy is a good beginning.
If future pols want support for more homeownership opportunities, then they must stop thinking of current homeowners in various neighborhoods as “other.” A house divided cannot stand.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
