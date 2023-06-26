Last week, I took perhaps unprecedented step of temporarily closing down Heart Love & Soul because of safety concerns.
On Thursday and Friday last week, two staff were nearly violently assaulted, and one had a cup of coffee thrown on him. This followed weeks of increasing tensions between guests and inappropriate behaviors directed toward staff. All services were suspended over the weekend so that senior management can put new operating procedures in place that will help maintain a safe and welcoming environment, and to give our committed staff a little extra time to focus on their own self care. We understand that similar difficult situations have been occurring at other health and social care sites in Niagara Falls.
What's happening at Heart, Love & Soul and elsewhere should be an indicator to political and business leaders that more must be done to address the needs of the community.
The number of meals served at HLS between 2021 and 2022 increased by more than 40%. Between Jan. 1, 2023 and May 31 2023, meals increased by approximately 30% compared to the same period in 2022.
Accordingly, we asked New York state to increase our primary food grant by $75,000 annually.
Unfortunately for us, they locked in the same award for the next five years that we have had for the previous five years.
Five months into 2023, we have already spent more than $50,000 over budget on food because of increased need and high food costs.
The City of Niagara Falls has generously supported HLS and others through HUD-funded Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grants, but HUD allocates only a fraction of the dollars needed for impactful change. Lack of investment in affordable housing and insufficient behavioral health supports add to the pressures on social care providers.
These problems are not the sole responsibility of the non-profit and public sectors to solve.
The private sector must play a role too.
Where are the businesses that could employ hundreds of jobless residents who want to work? Where are the developers who have made decades of promises for game-changing growth, only to sit on properties and add to the city's disinvestment? Where are the industries with huge profit margins that could be investing in underserved communities to bring about real and lasting change? Where are the public transportation options for those who do not have the privilege of their own vehicle? Can private philanthropy do more with the wealth it oversees, by distributing a greater percentage of their portfolios or loosening restrictions on how organizations spend the funds?
All of us have a role to play in addressing the serious challenges of our time.
For 40 years now, Heart Love & Soul has been trying to do its part.
As we try to address the increasing challenges that have emerged, I implore you to reflect on what part you can play to support and strengthen the community.
Mark Baetzhold is the executive director of Heart Love & Soul
