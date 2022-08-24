If you watch television you watch commercials, and alongside advertisements for high-quality vehicles, mediocre food and sketchy politicians there has emerged a new category, that of lawyers seeking plaintiffs in claims regarding the quality of the drinking water at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Since 1953 the camp, the Marines’ boot camp for the East Coast, has been the subject of anecdotes and scientific investigation concerning the toxicity of its well water. Over one million people who passed through, or resided at, the camp could be affected, and it is no secret that many of them suffer from illnesses, possibly from causes including the water in question, which was proven to contain trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, benzene and vinyl chloride, among other things, none of which belong in drinking water.
The Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was passed on Aug. 10, and provides nearly $300 billion in benefits to veterans and their families who may have been affected by various illnesses provoked by a certain looseness in military attitudes concerning burn pits, Agent Orange of the Vietnam War era and other actions. The act allows civil suits against the government for injuries related to Camp Lejeune’s water.
That’s all it does.
You, if you are affected, can sue the government over the matter for civil damages. Much of the television advertising suggests that one simple phone call will result in a check arriving by the U.S. Mail. One simple phone call will put you on touch with lawyers ready to pounce on this newest honeypot of money, and I do not have to tell you it’s not pro bono work they’ll be doing.
While it is a landmark law – a victim of Camp Lejeune’s water could do little prior to its passage – it is not a guarantee of payment, just an opportunity to take on the military of the United States in court.
The interpretation of the law, by the Department of Veterans Affairs, has not yet been established, and it is possible that any veteran engaged in a lawsuit could lose access to current VA disability payouts and payouts if his or her suit is won in court.
“Any award must be offset by the amounts of VA benefits in connection with health care or disability relating to exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune,” VA officials said in a statement.
The VA website notes that “We may pay you back for your out-of-pocket health care costs that were related to any of these 15 conditions: Bladder cancer, Breast cancer, Esophageal cancer, Female infertility, Hepatic steatosis, Kidney cancer, Leukemia, Lung cancer, Miscarriage, Multiple myeloma, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Neurobehavioral effects, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Renal toxicity [and] Scleroderma.”
Uh huh. They “may” pay. For out-of-pocket costs already spent. But first you have to sue the government.
The television advertisements elaborate on none of this. They only suggest that patriotic veterans were poisoned by their own military structure and that the jackpot is ready to be plundered.
Winding all of this through the courts will take years, and some legitimate claimants will likely not live that long. Furthermore, a claimant has to show more than his or her appearance at Camp Lejuene; you have to prove that you were damaged by the experience of dealing with its water supply. It is up to you to find the relevant paperwork, and submit it. Good luck with that, soldier.
Anyone stationed at Camp Lejeune from August 1953 to December 1987 is eligible to submit a claim, but it should first be filed with the VA to decide eligibility, and they are not exactly prepared to interpret the law at the moment. You could actually use money – meaning current disability benefits – if you fight this thing and win.
The U.S. government, including its military, occasionally screws up when it comes to the protection of its citizens, and occasionally admits it. It is a relief that harm to those at Camp Lejeune – let’s see, if you showed up there for boot camp in 1953 at age, say, 17, you’d be 86 now – is finally being recognized and resolved.
On the other hand, those flag-waving advertisements by lawyers preparing to cash in don’t provide much more information than what can be found in a newspaper article on the topic, except for some law firm’s 800 number. You’ll find these commercials in bundles for cookware, My Pillow and other too-good-to-be-true offers, typically in the late night when advertising rates are inexpensive. Caveat emptor, soldier.
