ADAMCZYK: You’ll look good in a Rumble Ponies’ T-shirt

We who look at the end of winter as the prelude to baseball season approach the topic, as usual, with the interest one often offers a beloved but elderly grandfather or aunt: eager to welcome but worried about what’s going wrong.
The concern comes, in part, from caring about this beautiful game, and since we care, we better understand its problems. Who knows more about the issues facing the Catholic church than a dedicated Catholic? Who understands that colleges are on shaky ground, better than a college administrator or faculty member?
That’s how it is when you fall in some sort of love with baseball, or for that matter, any other entity. Whatever depth your interest provides also offers a better glimpse of the challenges.
There are many, but my mind is on the minor leagues since I learned that the Buffalo Bisons will not begin its season until May. Some windy afternoon in April has long been the traditional start – I recall a half-day of school on opening day, whether the student was attending the game or not – but it’s the off-season changes in bureaucracy that have me agitated.
For those who are not baseball fans but nonetheless have graciously read this far: you have the Major Leagues, where the best and most expensive players conduct their professions, and the minor leagues, a national development and civic boosterism project in which future stars get found, careers get developed and people in small towns have somewhere to go at night.
It’s a symbiotic relationship — the majors and the minors need each other – and in 2021 the minors have been rejiggered by the Majors to reduce costs and waste less money. The several levels of minor league development now carry 120 teams, down from about 160, and the local New York-Penn League, a fixture of local summertimes since 1939, is out of business.
Goodbye Batavia Muckdogs, and that stadium in which no kid could possibly get lost, inexpensive food and small town America at its finest. A team with that name will indeed be fielded, but it’s in a short-season college league, like the Niagara Power, and not the minor leagues.
Well, who is playing this year? Teams across the country, and like the Muckdogs, many have names no player will want to put on an eventual resume but nonetheless give a team, a location, some sense of identity. And sales of T-shirts, hats, key chains and the other crucial ephemera of sports.
The Tampa Bay Rays, a Major League team, are contracted to four minor league teams, each with players at a different level of development: The Durham Bulls, the Montgomery Biscuits, the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Charleston RiverDogs.
It makes sense if you know your history and geography. A tobacco product called Bull Durham. They make biscuits in Montgomery and Corvettes in Bowling Green. Plenty of towns are on rivers and that includes Charleston. It offers a loony kind of logic.
The Akron Rubber Ducks. The Omaha Storm Chasers. The Erie Sea Wolves. The Wichita Wind Surge. The Cedar Rapids Kernels, a corn reference. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.
As Dave Barry used to write, I am not making this stuff up.
The Lansing Lug Nuts. The Winston-Salem Dash, presumably honoring the dash between Winston and Salem. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Rocket City Trash Pandas of Madison, Ala. – the city is involved in spacecraft manufacturing, and trash pandas are raccoons, see. The Modesto Nuts. The Hickory Crawdads. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Amarillo Sod Poodles, a colorful way to say prairie dogs, a noted Texas rodent.
And you thought Muckdogs needed explaining.
The Brooklyn Cyclones, named after a beloved amusement park ride at Coney Island. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a tip of the cap to that city’s carousel horse industry. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Biloxi Shuckers, honoring oysters, I guess. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.
In general, there is a casual connection between the town and the soubriquet, and it helps if you can construct an appropriate mascot to walk the stands, waving and shaking hands. That of the Trash Pandas is named Sprocket, which is shorthand for the nearby U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
The sillier the name, the more merchandise will be sold, I suppose, but with a little research it all makes some kind of sense.
It’s all good, and I am ready for it. I could never judge a rock band by the insipidness of its name.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.