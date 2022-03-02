ADAMCZYK: You don’t have to live next door to them

In 1939 Finland fought the Soviet Union in what’s become known as the Winter War; Finland won, giving up only a small percentage of territory in exchange for perpetual autonomy from Soviet meddling. The lack of military talent on the Soviet side during the war is believed to have influenced Nazi Germany to invade the Soviet Union a few months later, and it was largely Russian civilian strength which repelled them.
Even today, as I understand it, countries neighboring Russia often explain their policies and strategies with, “Well, you don’t have to live next door to them.”
Much could change before you read this, but so much seems so familiar about current events. If the Russian invasion of Ukraine was brought to you in black and white it would resemble film footage of World War II. Ukraine has the 22nd-most powerful country on earth – Russia’s is regarded as second (source: the website Global Firepower) — and while the Ukrainian military is doing what it can with its arsenal of Western-bought rockets and missiles, the urban citizenry is being schooled on how to make a Molotov cocktail, which involves filling a bottle with gasoline, then lighting it and throwing it.
They may run out of gasoline but something tells me Ukraine has a formidable supply of empty bottles.
Strangely familiar, which brings me to the president of Russia and concern in some circles about his possible derangement as he attempts to make the Soviet Union great again with a blitzkrieg-style assault which, even if successful, will be bloody, long and render the Ukrainians seething with long-term rage.
Without getting into the complications of racial profiling, Ukrainians know something about rage. They and their country experienced warfare, famine and theft of its agricultural bounty while Russia and Ukraine were joined in the U.S.S.R. Today they lean westward and think Western – a brief tour of the Internet will yield Ukrainian-language rap music on Ukrainian radio stations, and while membership in NATO would be a great protection, entry in the European Union would open the doors to commerce, employment, a national vision more in line with the 21st century, and probably more rap music.
Even if the population does not recall the atrocities visited on them in the Soviet era, Ukraine voluntarily exited the Soviet Union in 1991 and has been an independent and sovereign country for 30 years, which means that an entire generation of Ukrainians has grown up with little incentive to take crap from Moscow.
When Ukrainians become refugees during this turmoil, they are treated like relatives. The scenes at the Polish border are heartwarming, with local citizens offering hospitality, as well as winter coats and toys for the kids, with the U.S. Agency for International Development providing housing, food and health care in the sort of tents and temporary buildings you normally see in missions in Africa or the Middle East. If the Ukrainians overstay their welcome it could be another matter, but for now, a random woman in southern Poland is united in cause with every major country in Europe and beyond. When have we ever agreed on so much, so quickly?
Despite what CNN tells us, the world is not reacting with horror to what it hears and sees from Ukraine. It is taking action in the form of economic sanctions, strangulation of the Russian banking system, closure of the border to aircraft. The invasion even pissed off Switzerland, whose long-standing neutrality allow it to tolerate anything as long as it gets a piece of the action. The citizens of Russia will quickly note their rubles don’t go as far as they once did, and they’ll know where to place blame.
CNN, the broadcast news’ version of Mr. Obvious, also showed me scenes around the world, notably the United States, of Russian-made vodka being withheld from sale, poured into sewers and generally used as a feel-good scapegoat. Believe me, Russia does not export a lot of vodka; it exports oil and natural gas, but quality vodka is made all over the world, including Texas, where the governor ordered state-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka. A great day for the Texas vodka industry.
Incidentally, if you want to strike a blow against the Russian economy, go shopping for Khor, a brand of vodka distilled and bottled in Ukraine. Made from corn and thus gluten-free, it also reasonably priced and kosher, according its advertising. Pour yourself a shot and ponder how an interconnected and presumably enlightened world still allows well-financed dictators the self-given powers they possess.
It’s hard to find anyone of quality rooting for Russia in this one. That’s got to be hard to swallow.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
