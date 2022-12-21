Just when you think Donald Trump is on a losing streak, the House Judiciary Committee puts him back in the forefront of the news.
His business organization was found guilty of tax fraud, the head of his spear-carrier group was convicted of seditious conspiracy and he was roundly ridiculed for sale of non-fungible tokens depicting him in a variety of superhero poses. All right, they sold out quickly, but wait until the buyers learn they did not buy trading cards but computer images with little resale value. Attorneys general in Georgia and New York are tightening the legal screws on him, and each alleged crime – hiding classified documents, attempted voter fraud, his involvement in whatever happened on Jan. 6 – could fill a Manhattan office with paperwork, and likely does.
Oh, and “We are only just now finding out that the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president had $19.8 million in previously undisclosed debt to a company historically linked to North Korea during his campaign, and continuing shortly after his inauguration,” Yahoo News reported on Sunday.
Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but my, don’t the wheels of justice grind slowly?
Recent polls suggest that the majority of respondents, and a growing number of Republican respondents, think Trump should stand trial for something, anything, everything, and the House select committee investigating attack on the Capitol voted on Monday to recommend that he be charged for four things: inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.
The ball is now in the court, so to speak, of the Department of Justice, and the Washington Post noted that “the move has no legal weight, but marks the first time Congress has made such a referral for a former president.”
Democrats have argued against any plea bargain to keep him out of jail; an admission of any guilt on Trump’s part, followed by a round of golf, is unacceptable. Yet no one, besides Rep. Adam Schiff, predicts Trump will eventually be wearing an orange jumpsuit while walking around a penitentiary.
Again, innocent until proven yada yada, but it is a telling point of American culture: it is hard to believe Trump is innocent of everything, yet equally hard to believe he will be punished for anything.
He is rich and well-connected, albeit less so every day, the superhero cards notwithstanding, and thus he is the living embodiment of the Free Pass. History will judge him harshly – hell, the present judges him harshly – but he is among the wealthy with little regard for that. Some people are simply in a position to let baggage handlers handle their baggage, even if it means prison time, while they go off and do things like plan a 2024 presidential re-run.
I nearly admire his nerve, as well as the democracy that could put something like this into play. Trump has often bragged that he paid little in corporate taxes because he knew the legal loopholes, and now he demonstrates that the same thing applies to his understanding of civil law. I almost want to sign up with Trump University to learn some of this stuff! Do you think this sort of thing happens in Iceland or Belgium?
While many people are fed up with him and the way the media make him a focal point, I personally prefer his adventures to those of, say, the royal family. Following the Trump Chronicles, I at least receive grounding in federal law, and have a bet with myself: the over-under on use, in a Trump-related headline, of the word “bombshell” – I set the line, for 2023, at 100.
I look forward to the adventure of indicting, or declining to indict, Trump, and how his defense will rebut or accept it. It will be instructional, at least, and a lasting story for history. No one remembers that Al Capone was convicted not of murder or racketeering but for income tax evasion. No one remembers that Charles Ponzi, he of the Ponzi scheme, died in poverty.
