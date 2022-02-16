ADAMCZYK: You better lose yourself in the music, the moment, you own it, you better never let it go

This year’s Super Bowl provided – and was nearly promoted as – a diversion from the NBC Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. The game was closely contested and offered a robust and exciting finish, but observers of recent playoff football have been acclimatized to that sort of thing. For fans of teams which almost but not quite made it to the final game, it was something of an afterthought, except for the halftime presentation.
I will not attempt to explain rap music or hip-hop, the umbrella term, to anyone, largely because I am unqualified and do not especially care for it, although I am impressed with its ability to deliver messages beyond the standard romantic clichés of pop music. It is also clearly not aimed at me – just look at that accompanying photo – although there was a time it nearly was.
In 1992 the ensemble Digable Planets released a recording named “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like That),” which offered recitation of lyrics – rap style — but with a jazz-like ambiance. It thrilled me – even the accompanying video, still out there, featured a smoky cellar of a performance space, and some writers in the jazz community heralded the song as the way their genre was heading.
Within months, a hip-hop offshoot called gangster rap took over public sensibility and any connection to jazz was subsumed by the culture of crime and gang association. While it remains wildly popular, it lost me as a listener, and the practitioners are doing fine without me but don‘t say I didn’t give it a shot.
The Super Bowl halftime show this year featured some of gangster rap’s survivors, an oldies show for those unaware that the genre is approaching 50 years as a recognized art form. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and the rest looked like elder statesmen, if not senior citizens, and delivered medleys of their hits. The rap artist Eminem, now 49 years old, performed his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” a lightning storm of a song whose impact I uncovered only by listening to it a dozen times and then reading the lyrics. And he finished by descending to one knee, homage to expelled football player Colin Kaepernick.
The performers played their roles well, each offering a mellowed look with a still-got-it posture, and posturing has a lot to do with it. It’s why so many hip-hop stars segue into acting as a career change. They also looked as though they rehearsed and that nothing going on, this Sunday night in Los Angeles, would harm their reputations, with few surprises or unscheduled demonstrations of rebellion. Whoever ran the bleep machine at NBC, though, was kept busy.
This was not the sort of show I was inclined to watch or enjoy, but as an outsider from all of this, it was fascinating. With the difficulty the National Football League has with social upheaval, why did they encourage a production of this sort? With the NFL’s jawboning about racial inclusion, why did it wait so long? While the show received outstanding reviews, what will the League do if it finds the performance turned off as many football fans as it impressed?
You could say that mass media tamed another social phenomenon. Rock groups like The Who and KISS once had reputations involving anarchy and outrage, and they, too, have performed at halftime Super Bowl events without losing prestige or fans. Even the football game’s advertising prominently featured hip-hop music, in addition to a list of actors I knew were famous but otherwise did not recognize. Trevor Noah – okay, I can spot him – was in one, but I do not recall what he was attempting to sell me. Oh, and the phrase “Bud Light” now evidently appears on cans of things which aren’t beer.
The Super Bowl is the nation’s most watched game, and typically the most-watched of anything on television. Scoring a gig in the halftime show is a sign that you’ve made it in American culture, but it’s also an indication that you’ve become adequately mainstream for consumption by the majority of the public.
I don’t know where all the hippies went; the survivors of the Sixties are now your hip uncles and aunts, I guess. Fathers and sons play video games and go skateboarding together. Pretty much no one in America under the age of 50 has avoided hip-hop, whether or not they appreciate it, and you can find rap music in an assortment of languages on the Internet, which is where I first heard rap in Polish, on a radio station in Poland.
Unless you’re making or losing money from it, sometimes it takes a step back to realize what washes over the world. I have not yet heard rap piped into a supermarket or an airport, but I guess those are next.
