This is from a Boomer, not a Gen X or millennial or other cohort of the population: there are too many old people in charge of this country.
You know about President Biden and former President Trump. The average age of the U.S. Senate is 65.3 years, which is older than previous convocations of senators and roughly 20 years older than the average age of the U.S. population. We currently have, on average, the oldest Congress in U.S. history. Senators and representatives tend to keep their seats, election after election, through donations, name recognition and gerrymandering of election districts. It can be a lifetime sinecure, or at least long enough so they can retire and claim to want to spend time with their grandchildren.
On lifetime sinecures: the average age of the U.S. Supreme Court is 62/2 years. Eliminate the four justices placed on the bench during the Trump and Biden administrations, it’s 69.2 years.
The average age of the remaining Rolling Stones is 77.6.
One California senator is 89 years old and even her aides say she cannot remember names and issues she was told moments ago, and she’s not leaving. Another, from Iowa, is also 89 and intends to run for re-election, which would make him 95 by the time that term ends.
There is a Constitutionally-mandated minimum age for federal elected service – 25 in the House of Representatives, 30 in the Senate, 35 for the White House – those requirements inserted therein to guarantee that elected leaders have some knowledge and life experience. It’s 18 in the New York state Assembly and Senate, incidentally,
The Baby Boomers tend to vote in larger numbers than other demographic groups, and tend to bristle when the topic of “too old” comes up. Most, though, understand that many professions have agreed-upon retirement dates. Politics is not one of them.
Those who stay on the job in Congress, and on and on and on, tend to be white, male, straight and Christian to one degree or another, and thus are often not representative of the constituencies they serve or their interests. The matter of personal wealth in Congress is another matter: try to get these people, who remember when a year at Cornell cost $110, to show sympathy for Americans overwhelmed by student loan debt.
Term limits? Just try it. They will not vote themselves out of jobs, jobs heavily dependent on seniority.
On some matters, largely technological, they don’t know what they’re doing. Looking into the social media app Tik Tok in March, three congressional committee members kept referring to it as Tic Tac, the breath mint in the plastic box. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R.-S.C., a member of Congress since 1995, bragged in 2016 that he’d never sent an email.
Number of members of Congress in the Boomer cohort – born 1945 to 1965 – 48%. Population of the country described thusly? Twenty-one percent.
It is not a lack of hipness that’s worrisome. It’s that representatives are not exactly representing all Americans. Younger citizens tend to take climate change, the cost of housing and the LGBT experience more seriously than their elders, and by extension, their elected officials. The frustrated banging of young heads against marble walls can lead to voter disenchantment and a monopolization of legislation by fringe groups, and yes, old timers with little understanding of the differences in America from Their Time to 2023.
Additionally, those 60-somethings pass laws that will serve the country for two of more generations, long after those elected quit dealing with them. A common argument in the Vietnam War era was that old men were sending young men to their deaths; multiply that by all the current issues crucial in the lifetimes of the young, which the older ones do not see as issues.
This old Boomer gets furious when Congressmen glide down those gilded hallways, approach the microphones and demonstrate they have no idea what they’re talking about. It’s not just politics; for every Mitch McConnell, age 81, there’s a Chuck Schumer, age 72. If it’s Biden vs. Trump in 2024, I’ll understand if some voters won’t want to play the game.
