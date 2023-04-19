It may have been Don Herron who said it, the actor in the newscaster skit on the old “Hee Haw” television program, and he must have gotten it from somewhere, but the news feels like the same things, happening to different people.
Note a few events, and tell me if they are ripped from today’s headlines, as the radio people used to say, or from last year’s news or maybe next year’s:
Multiple deaths in a shooting incident; a single death in a shooting incident involving the police; car crashes and house fires; a U.S. Congress recalcitrant in agreeing on anything; a war in Ukraine; a rooting interest in Ukraine; COVID-19 is still contractable; some sports team is moving somewhere; the former president of the United States and his legal difficulties; a reinforcement of battle lines in any number of social issues; what to do about illegal immigrants; elbow throwing as candidates line up for elections; the slide of advertising dollars from traditional outlets to social media; stars of young Hollywood go to rehab, and then to confession on “Entertainment Tonight”; pop music remains catchy but disposable; it’s Fox vs. Dominion in court; the planet is warming, crumbling and the weather gets more severe; the Sabres miss the playoffs. I could go on.
We follow some of these dramas closely, others from a distance. They are not news stories. They are more like soap operas with their selective fans. In short, media do not offer news as much as they offer a continuance of whatever happened yesterday, and generally with second-rate video: have you ever seen a news story about abortion without the stock view of the pillared and marbled Supreme Court building, with or without the optional protesters?
It could be argued that interesting, controversial and influential advances in science are being achieved regularly, the sorts of things that will actually change lives – probably but not necessarily for the better – but only a “science writer” could explain it, and it still would be be over reader’s heads and thus no one could follow it. I contend that understanding the skills exhibited in the National Basketball Association are equally beyond the scope of most observers, yet audiences want to watch. You could listen to a jazz composition and display pleasure or annoyance but if someone would explain the complexities involved in composing and then performing it, you might become a jazz fan.
Want to know how the stock market works? So do I but I’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the media to explain it to me.
Of course, preference in media outlets underpins a lot about not knowing. Fox News, for the minutes I can stand it, does a credible job of explaining how its viewers are pissed off, but not why. MSNBC balances a progressive outlook with liberal whining, and just once I’d like to see Rachel Maddow interview someone with whom she disagrees.
It’s not just isolated in current events; I know people who follow sports adamantly but cannot stand the way the behemoth ESPN handles things. Getting back to jazz: there are numerous magazines about the topic, and I learn next to nothing from reading them. I suspect it’s the same with many, many categories of endeavor.
It’s a radical undertaking, using a newspaper and its adjacent website to announce that I don’t think the media is particularly good. Oh, the reporters are dedicated if underpaid, and production facilities are expansive and easily obsoleted, and those who spout opinion are wise as hell, but the final daily product seems to be … the same things happening to different people. Watch a 6 p.m. or 11 p.m. newscast on television, then tell me if, other than the weather report, you learned anything that will change what you do tomorrow. Okay, perhaps a road closing, but that’s likely it.
I am old enough to remember walking past outdoor newsstands — one in Boston was particularly comprehensive, as I recall — the size of a four-car garage, with newspapers on tables and magazines suspended over them, offering essentially the world, printed on paper. The National Review next to Ramparts; sports over here, porn over there; movie and model railroading and fashion tips and foreign-language publications over there. It seemed like an up-to-the-minute library. It made it seem that Earth was an insanely active and productive place.
Yes, the Internet vacuumed it all up, and these matters are there for the taking, online, if you know where to look, which brings me back to the 6 p.m. news. It is not where to look.
