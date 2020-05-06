ADAMCZYK: When pent-up demand meets pent-up supply

“We’d like to hear about you, creativity and culture during COVID-19,” the cheery email from a local art gallery began. Yes, some things never sleep. Rust. Growing older. Creativity.
If you have not regarded yourself as an artist since your time in elementary school, you at least likely have the tools. House paint and random wood panels can serve as artistic media these days. “Found art” is made of exactly what you think it’s made of. Entire movies have been shot and edited, and entire albums have been recorded, on whatever is in cellphones. It would not require a run for supplies to get you going. An idea, and maybe a drop cloth, is all you need.
I find little in agreement with the president of these United States and that pandemic, but I believe, as does he, that this land will see rapid economic growth on its way to recovery, at least before the formal global recession takes hold. It is because of pent-up demand, that situation when demand for a service or product is unusually strong because of prior decreased spending. To wit: everyone needs his or her hair done. Those of us with beards, like me, now either resemble the members of ZZ Top or are hiding a self- or spouse-performed beard trims. Women, as I have observed, favor baseball hats when out, an easy fix for that bad hair day caused by a severe display of “roots showing.”
A lot of stuff that has not occurred in weeks will suddenly ensue when an all-clear is given and believed. Medical appointments, various house-fixups, dinner reservations, event attendance, opportunities to take the kids or grandkids someplace and probably bring them back, car repairs, shopping for clothes when the members of the long-term T-shirt-and-sweatpants cohort discovers they no longer fit in their good clothes, those “oh wow, boy did I miss this” moments in saloons, bookstores or shopping malls – the gross domestic product of this land will swing positive just to accommodate all that stuff on which we should have spent in past weeks.
So it is with creativity. Ideas are easy, inexpensive and plentiful. Sorting out the good ones, and then the follow-through, tend to be challenging but that’s another story. We sit on couches these days, facing televisions, and ponder what else we should be doing, and there will be a national, global, explosion of whatever it is we should be doing once the world gets its kinetic energy back. It will feel like a locomotive leaving the station, for those of you who’ve been watching too much of the TCM movie channel lately. When it gets going full blast, listen for the shrieking whistle.
You can record it on your cellphone.
Musicians, a class regarded as creative, fill the gap in gigs these days by streaming performances on the Internet. Even the opera singers, who, like late-night television hosts, invite viewers into their homes. Arias ensue, and they use cellphone cameras to deliver them to viewers on couches. That’s technology you’ve got in your pants pocket. Remember those Facebook kids, lip-syncing to “Call Me Maybe” a few years ago? The technique has percolated upward to the professionals.
Some of us consigned to staying home at the moment are engaged productively, while others ponder why a pandemic outside obligates us to be productive. Me, I waver between the two, but be assured that artists are pumping out product, as are craftspeople, writers and other creative types. Musicians and actors have not stopped practicing.
There will be a flood of examples of purchasing power, once the go-ahead signal is sounded, or at least acknowledged. We know how to spend, just as artists know their disciplines, and we are spoiling for an opportunity to flex whatever monetary muscle we have. Just safely open those stores, baby, and watch the short-term shopping.
So it is with the arts, however you define them, whatever your involvement in them. Among the most beautiful pieces of classical music you’ll ever hear is Oliver Messiaen’s "Quartet for the end of time,” composed in 1940 for piano, violin, cello and clarinet. Those were the only instruments available to him in the Nazi concentration camp where he wrote it. It had its debut there, and I point it out not for comparison to our current condition but to consider the possibilities once we are, at least in part, freed from our anxiety.
Feel free to join in. Write an essay, a poem, a symphony, a science fiction short story. Get that guitar out of the closet. Sing into your hair brush, in front of a mirror. There is likely some pent-up supply of creativity within you.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
