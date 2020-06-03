ADAMCZYK: What to expect when you stop expecting things

I was young a long time ago and apparently had little trouble separating fact from fiction, the ridiculous but true from the preposterous and false. There was a learning curve, no doubt, and I certainly missed certain absurdities which eventually morphed into investments I should have made. Then there’s that matter of belief, of which I find less and less as the days dwindle.
When a person believes nothing, believes in nothing, certain advantageous situations slip away, not to mention friends and other reliable opportunities, but it is not hard to get mired in confusion these days. You’ll believe what you choose to believe – that’s not new – yet the Cassandra business seems to be booming.
She, cursed to come up with constantly true predictions which no one believed – a lot of people were cursed in Greek mythology but no one else had her track record – at least received some fame. Today, last week’s predictions are merely superseded by this week’s. It’s why some legislators vote against certain bandwagon issues, like declarations of war; if the war is a success, no one remembers the vote, and if it becomes a quagmire, well, you can say you opposed it.
As this country’s fragile safety net bows from one crisis after another, and some Senate Republicans will say that the cure for everything – racism, panic over a virus, the challenge of a citizen’s simultaneous work and home schooling and parenting and lack of work – is a corporate tax cut, I sit here with my mask on, pondering what I have lately heard.
Believe or not?
This is not a quiz, incidentally, with the truth ready for revelation at the end. It’s a measure, in some way, of what we might expect and how we have sunk.
What I have lately heard is that peaceful protesters, with the latest racial outrage on their minds, have been infiltrated by anti-fascists who are paid to stir violence and property damage, and they, in turn, are being bankrolled by right-wingers eager for camera-ready depictions of out-of-control citizens, all to promote a “tough on crime” persona by the president to distract from his other myriad issues.
What I have heard lately is that splinter groups have formed within the Republican Party, anti-Trump flanks who reason thusly: since the GOP is no longer the one favoring small government, low thresholds of debt and distrust of oligarchs, let the Democrats take the White House in 2020. The presumed Democratic candidate, owing to his age, will likely remain for only one term, and it can be an opportunity to sort out whatever happened to the Republican Party, which presumably could come back stronger in 2024.
What I have heard lately is that if the president loses the upcoming election, he will resign a week or so before the 2021 inauguration, giving Short Term President Pence the opportunity to pardon him for any and all sins accountable in federal court.
What I have heard lately is that Democrats must prepare for a 2020 presidential victory followed by a lame duck president with no intent to leave the White House. Expect calls of voter fraud, of martial law, of Republicans using personally-held weapons against Democrats who assumed the government would protect them.
What I have heard lately is that a military coup is not out of the question.
The conjecture is easy for anyone with a supple enough mind and a connect-the-dots approach to short-term prophecy. Much of it, perhaps all of it, is total nonsense, yet all of it is available in the “mainstream media,” an honorable establishment treated by some with disrespect, including a few who work there. If you think I went to any fringe website to collect this stuff, you are incorrect.
It can make for an interesting parlor game as well. Watch this: hockey season will eventually begin, the Sabres will again disappoint, Jack Eichel will demand relief from his contract by means of a trade, everyone in the organization typically seen in a necktie will be fired and your children will never see their favorite team in the playoffs unless they leave town and become Dallas Stars fans.
See how easy this is? Simply extend the scenario over time, assume attenuation rather than growth, and you, too, can be the kind of pundit of which we have far too many.
Pundit, by the way, is Hindi word denoting an expert who is called on to offer opinion. Interesting, how worlds devolve from their true meaning. Experts were once respected. Any fool can make predictions, these days.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.