I watched the Grammys on television the other night with a sense of satisfaction because I observed something of a changing of what I regard as the guard. Few performers and award winners were capable of playing a musical instrument but it pleased me that I recognized next to none of those congratulating one another. All right, Shania Twain is now a redhead, Bonnie Raitt has always been a redhead, and I can identify Adele, Coldplay and LL Cool J, but the rest?
I could not ascertain who Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Kim Petras or Samara Joy is if they rolled their limousines down my street, got out and rang my doorbell. That’s a good thing, a perk of growing older that no one tells you about; at my stage of the game you do not have to be hip. If you’re old and hip it’s suspicious.
Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, I liked. Always have.
Okay, the Grammys seem to be as up to date as required. The rest of the world, not so much.
The day before the awards, CNN spent the day gabbing about a Chinese surveillance balloon drifting over the United States, after which the drifting was halted by an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile shot from a F-22 fighter plane. The plane is a very advanced aircraft, but AIM-9s have been manufactured, albeit with improvements, since the Korean War. and a balloon? A balloon?
The world currently possesses satellites with cameras capable of reading license plate number from spaces, so exactly how valuable is reconnaissance obtained from a balloon? What were they thinking in China, whose rapidly deteriorating relationship with the United States now hinges on the wayward path of a balloon? Yeah, it was “three school buses wide,” but a balloon? Got anything more obvious, China?
Now let’s consider Ukraine, which has asked for German tanks to fight Russian tanks, which makes 21st century military strategy a throwback to World War II. Among Germany’s apprehensions in sending tanks to the Ukrainian military forces were the ghosts of German-made tanks, known as “Tigers,” sent to invade the Soviet Union in 1942. It apparently felt like déjà vu to them, and I can understand it. The new German tanks are called “Leopards,” incidentally.
So the fight will be just like the old days. Something tells me that big band music is about to make a comeback.
Guess what else is making a comeback? The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, long a hotbed of cover bands, has booked a few original, or semi-original, blasts from the past. If you were alive in the ‘60s and ‘70s, you may remember Pablo Cruise, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap or the Grass Roots. They, as well as half of the original Righteous Brothers, are all coming to town this spring, in separate concerts meant to evoke some sort of nostalgia for everything we old-timers endured. The good times, at least.
We endured an earthquake in Western New York this week, a 3.8-magnitude shaking of chandeliers at 6:15 a.m. on Monday. I slept through it, but it roused momentary panic across the area. Not so in Turkey and northern Syria; their 7.8-maginitude quake took down buildings and killed thousands.
A video from that scene shows a relatively modern apartment building collapsing, ground level first as though it had explosives placed in it, which makes me wonder why they still construct buildings out there that dare an earthquake to hit it. Japan and California have construction codes addressing earthquakes, a reason why quakes happen there but multi-story buildings do not quickly turn into piles of bricks. Why doesn’t Turkey?
It is matters such as these which make me doubt those who mistrust technology, even though one slip on a keypad can demonstrably shut down the day’s aviation schedules. Like instant replay to decide close plays in sports: the technology is there so why not use it? In 2023 we freak out over an airborne balloon. The technology to shoot enemy satellites to scrap status is also within our means, incidentally.
By the way: a store with which I have a credit card relationship recently obligated me to “go paperless” and pay my bill either online or by phone. Has the administrative arm of the U.S. government even considered going paperless, or will we keep finding classified documents in officials’ homes and basements?
Geez, that’s a lot of question marks for one column. Still, I sometimes wonder if I’m reading history when I read the news. We really are condemned to repeat it.
