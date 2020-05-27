ADAMCZYK: Wash your hands and forget about empathy

The guy was on some busy East Coast beach without a mask and casually telling a CNN reporter under a hot sun of his dismissal of the virus, saying if Jesus says it’s time for him to go, it’s time for him to go. Neither suggested he might be infecting others with his lack of personal protection. Biblical scholarship can only go so far.
Protests and other demonstrations against stay-home orders these days are typically accompanied by signage pertinent to the Second Amendment, the pro-life movement and the re-election of the president, not to mention weapons and the kind of flag-waving which suggests that confining the economy to protect the public health is un-American. It is often noted that the virus is not discriminatory, but the death rates tend to skew noticeably toward certain demographic groups. In Europe, some influential people have died of this. In America – well, name a few rich people in positions of prominence who have died from the coronavirus.
While we rarely have faced an issue of this nature – President Woodrow Wilson largely ignored the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, which killed an estimated 675,000 Americans – we have endured crises of stress, and they tend to come with a certain national unity. The Great Depression, the polio epidemic, the start of the Space Race and the acknowledgement that it might be useful to know some science, the Great Recession, 9/11 and the various wars in between, all had some collective approval in dealing with them, at least at the start. Presidential approval ratings rose spectacularly, and the vast majority of citizens were on board about doing something, be it collective grief, collective help or collective rage.
The current president’s approval ratings have bubbled in the 40 percent range since he assumed office. The coronavirus response has hardly moved them. For those in the “disapprove” camp, the pandemic is just another example of the chaos, the drop-the-ball policymaking and favoritism toward the rich and the Republican, and a lack of empathy for anyone else.
So many last straws have come and gone since 2017 that I am glad I am not in the restaurant business. What swayed me, personally, from paying attention to this parody of statesmanship, save late-evening news wrap-ups and anything I need to do my job, was the president’s appointment in April of his son-in-law, Mr. Kushner, as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Kushner arrived with no experience, no evidence of success leading previous attempts at fixing the opioid crisis or that of Middle East peace, but quickly announced that whatever he’s done about the coronavirus was “a success.”
I have not seen him on the job since.
There are perks to nepotism, I guess. You can nail down a coveted job, do nothing, declare it a victory and then move on to further victories. It is why, when faced with job interviews, I have always inquired who in the firm is related or otherwise aligned with whom. It saves everyone from watching me quit in anger after one day on the job. I would not last 20 minutes in the Yankees organization, incidentally.
“You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish,” said Donald Rumsfeld, once described as “the only defense secretary in U.S. history to screw up two wars at once.” Well, you face national crises with the only citizenry you have, and for the most part, the citizenry gets on board quickly when there is a threat. This time, a combination of fear, misunderstanding, economic collapse in certain fields, boredom, that shopping addiction which makes consumer spending responsible for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, sunny weather and the grind that comes from working late shifts in high-risk occupations, followed by a few thank-you notes while traveling back to homeschool one’s kids, is unraveling the nature of national unity. The messages of feel-good television commercials from Toyota, Coca-Cola and the rest are sounding more hollow, and more desperate.
“During these challenging times…” many begin. We have no idea when these times will end. Personally, I no longer envision going anywhere, sitting anywhere, without a mask, and if that vaunted vaccine ever arrives, who gets the first batch? Nurses? Soldiers? White House employees and their families? High-level Republicans and their families?
The Michigan guy with the gun in his State Capitol building, the kid in the bikini but not a mask on a South Carolina beach, the Niagara County hair salon owner awaiting an open-up order, have all had enough of this. We who have thus far survived are losing our interest in the common good, and that breeds social chaos, but watching the chaos of the White House, is it any surprise?
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
