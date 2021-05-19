ADAMCZYK: Wanted: your emotions and memories

A call has gone out – a suggestion, really – for historical societies, museums and the like to start cultivating souvenirs from the current pandemic. Other than a pile of used masks, it has been suggested that photos, reminiscences written and Instagrammed, posters recommending proper behavior, and leftover floor stickers advising people to Stand This Far Apart are among those things eligible to eventually better explain our times and how we got through them.
A worthy idea, that one. Pandemics are not the sorts of events which leave a lot of collectible memorabilia – if that’s what you want, try baseball or the military — and museums and libraries of the future will need evidence to document history as we passed through it. Those troves of statistics offered by various governments regarding how well the pandemic has been tamed, and how ridiculous some government statistics are, are one thing. The up-close-and-personal stuff is equally vital in understanding our one-year-plus involvement in disease control as it relates to modern life, politics and science.
A current project of mine unrelated to the glamorous life of a columnist is an historical study of the 1918-19 influenza outbreak, which took as many lives in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic but has a limited place in history, largely because the federal government had little involvement in corralling it and because the concurrent World War I was a bigger story. Oh, there are statistics, and medical records and the occasional personal diary, but few photographs, little about it in the local newspapers of the day and next to nothing in the popular culture of the time.
This time the historians want to get it right, so museums large and small are urged to begin stockpiling stuff, to get some interviews on tape or paper, to amass some sense of the panic, boredom, doubt, fear, trust and distrust of those in charge encountered as a 21st century world dealt with a virus.
Vaccination cards. Sweatpants. Doordash and Grubhub. Businesses out of business, and struggling businesses kept alive with telephone orders and curbside pickup their only lifelines. Television specials with a lot of singing and a lot of encouragement to keep on keeping on, as they used to say. Modified funerals and delayed funerals.
Government checks in the mail. Not enough government checks in the mail. The wait in line for vaccines, in which we showed the world how it’s done – you drive up in your SUV and wait in air-conditioned splendor until it’s your turn. The rise of Zoom and the daily therapy sessions with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Nightly stories of tragedy and heroism. A surge of people eager to study to become nurses. The suggestion that bleach, applied or ingested, is the answer. A decline in the divorce rate. How the churches handled it. How the government, schools, Army and the National Football League handled it. The government push to get all parties vaccinated, and the pushback.
I write as though this notable event in our history, with personal connections galore, is over. It is not. It merely feels like it’s 1944 and we’re winning the war. On to Berlin; on to whatever will pass as normal.
Unlike in 1919, we have the benefit of print and video journalism stored on the Internet, ready for future scholars to analyze what we did and how we handled it. How we pretended it wasn’t happening. How we took action.
Thus will schools be asked, by historians, to donate class photos of kids in masks and separated by “social distancing,” a phrase which will outlive the pandemic. Newspaper microfilm will be valuable, as will be those stacks of CDC statistics. So will personal stories; even today, we may have forgotten our emotions of a year ago, unless you recall telling your children or grandchildren that everything will be all right.
We have lost about 675,000 people in the United States thus far. They will not tell the historians much but the rest of us can. Again, we have not won yet, and the national post-pandemic reaction will be another story in itself. The aftereffects will be with us for a generation.
What will increase? The birthrate, the stock market indices, the bonhomie at your favorite restaurant? What will decrease? A sense of trust, of strangers or the government or the news media? Will a walk down a favorite street feel satisfyingly comfortable or full of risks not thought of a few years ago?
This is why historians seek your pile of memories. They’re in the line of work of sorting out bygone emotions and actions. So are clergy, psychiatrists, news anchors and your family members.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
