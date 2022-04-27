ADAMCZYK: Vaxxed to the max

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which may be the city of Atlanta’s largest employer, currently reports that 80,768,446 people in the United States have faced the COVID-19 virus, and that 988,589 have died of it thus far. That’s about one-quarter of the U.S. population, and one person in 330, respectively. So much for thinking that it won’t happen to you.
The virus visited my house last week, in the form of a scratchy throat and more fatigue than usual. Our doctors did not panic, or call for anything on the level of emergency care. We were told to stay home for about 10 days, and to conduct our lives in a manner consistent with cooking on a lower flame, so to speak. Medication was ordered, and N95 masks were supplied, both from a local pharmacy and at no out-of-pocket cost. While time spent quarantined together in a house could be the warning shot in an eventual divorce, we intend to get over it quickly and admirably.
Contrast this laissez-faire approach to our crisis with similar situations of two years ago. We are not clogging up a hospital, not dealing with overworked and weeping nurses, not getting on television as the latest examples of a global tragedy. We are simply the latest in a group of friends and acquaintances who have reported acquiring the virus, followed the medical protocols and intend to successfully get back into action.
I am not one to accept advice from government without question, and while I expect a happy ending to this personal adventure, things can get worse; nonetheless, government action has been slow but correct. It took ‘em long enough, and it took billions of yet-unprinted dollars, but the pandemic is relatively under control, outbreaks are predictable and anyone with an interest in protecting his or her health has the tools to do so.
Personally, I am vaxxed to the max – two shots, two boosters – and tend to wear a paper mask when in public. You do whatever you want but that’s how I roll. The first of those injections came, many months ago, after days of arising early and going to the Internet in hope of getting on a list for available medication in my neighborhood, and I drove a mile for my dose while friends were booking trips to Syracuse, Hornell and beyond for theirs. My Dose Number Four was a walk-in deal: you want a shot? Sure, sit down and we’ll be with you shortly.
Think, for a moment, how scary it was just two years ago, with disruptions to lives, up to and including death. Warped work schedules, supermarket shortages, closed schools, a robust blame game, all new additions to the stresses we have learned to carry every day. Remember reminders to constantly wash hands, before it was ascertained that the virus travels more by air? We have also seen the growth of not only crackpot cures but of a booming Calm Industry; everyone with a megaphone to do so advises “relax,” “breathe” and other trigger words.
Thus we have gone from “You’re gonna die, painfully” to “Stay in the house and relax.” This pandemic has not yet evaporated, as did the 1918-1919 flu epidemic, and this virus knows how to mutate and shape-shift. Yet, catching COVID-19 in the spring of 2022 means that the entire medical system is prepared to offer help. No need to panic. Do something besides panic.
So my therapy is to lay there like a lump. Read a book or newspaper, clean a room, watch “Friends” on television, which evidently is available, on some channel, at any hour of the day, and note that those so-called friends lie to each other constantly and that both Ross and Rachel are too high-maintenance for their own and mutual good.
There was a time when Americans were dying of this by the tens of thousands, daily, until a slow but responsive government ramped up efforts to contain it. Thanks, medical industry, for the hurry-up, and thanks, government, for getting the prevention and cures into citizens’ hands. Admittedly, this is coming from a center-left but non-doctrinaire partisan – who can defend the Second Amendment better than any liberal you know – but contracting this virus, at this time, means I am likely to survive. Friends of mine, gone only a year or two, were not so fortunate.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.