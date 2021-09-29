ADAMCZYK: Two cheers for the upcoming season

I write not to praise anyone or to bury them, but to comment on the world’s most valuable, and only non-renewable, resource, that of time.
In a week when the national economy has been taken hostage by the U.S. Senate and there is no guarantee of next month’s Social Security payments, soldiers’ paychecks or the stability of the stock market, local news centers on expectations wrought by the promise of the local football team. It’s the Bills winning, the Bills and their plans for a new stadium, the Bills and food drives, the Bills and stay-in-school pep talks. I am old enough to recall similar excitement at the start of bygone football seasons, for which I should be grateful because I have witnessed a few stinkers as well.
It brings me to the topic of hockey. Hockey season, or at least its preseason, began this week, though it was crowded out from sports fans’ minds by the hypnosis of the National Football League. Hockey must do without me this year.
Those who abandon the home team during droughts of success – whether because of lackluster examples of incompetence by players or those who hire and coach them — are derided as “fair weather fans” who unjustifiably will share in the credit for its eventual success.
Well, I’ve been called worse things in life.
Depending on who’s the opponent and where in the building you’re seated, it can cost up to $246 to attend a single Sabres game, although most games are available on cable television, and incidentally, what is the cost of watching television these days? Factor in parking, an overpriced beer to dull what is likely to be a disappointing outcome, and what have you?
By my standards – and this is from a guy who attended the Buffalo Bills’ first home game in 1960, the Buffalo Sabres’ third in 1970 and many, many of both since — you have a waste of precious time and less-precious money. For those who disagree, I remain respectful: I regard advice on how to spend my resources as odious and uniformed, so I will not tell you how to spend yours.
The new hockey season is comprised of 82 regular-season games, as well as six preseason games which the team will contest, and several rounds of playoffs for which it is unlikely to qualify. A hockey game is typically scheduled, for television purposes, to last about three hours. That’s 246 hours, sports fans, or equivalent to 6.15 40-hour work weeks. I’ve received college credit for summer courses lasting fewer weeks.
What would you do with six extra weeks of time, metered out in bite-sized portions all winter and into the spring? Start a project? Run around the house with a screwdriver and a paint brush and generally upgrade your surroundings? Develop an expertise, maybe learn French or a video game or a noble experiment to tell one brand of Scotch from another? Yoga? Piano? Sleep?
It is a moment such as this, the cusp of an endeavor in which I generally take part but know in my mind that it’s likely to be useless, unsatisfying and unproductive, that a decision is reached: that hometown belief model is not working on me, or for me, this time. Belief is crucial in life, which is how a person can be non-religious but not anti-religious, and love is, at its core, a belief in something, and as we were told in the 1970s, without love, where would you be now?
Belief is important but so is time, and my hockey season resolution is to devote mine to non-hockey purposes. Media – mainstream, social, any other – will leak out enough hockey information so that I’ll know what I’m missing. After all, the hockey news is available in the same places as that of other sports.
I am convinced that if ballet news was published in the sports section, we’d be a nation of ballet lovers.
When a team plays routinely badly, television broadcasts frequently insert video blasts from the past from an era the team was something to behold, so this year, expect to see plenty of grainy and blurry footage of long-ago Sabres in action as they segue between beer commercials and the on-ice action. The members of the deservedly praised “French Connection” of the 1970s-era Sabres, for example.
Don’t look for me, though, in those videos that look as though they were shot through a screen door. I was 60 feet above them, in the orange seats of the old Aud, or maybe in the $6 standing room places behind those seats.
When June 2022 comes, the Sabres will likely be pondering another dismal finish to the season. So will I, but by then I’ll be a hell of a piano player.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
