ADAMCZYK: Tickets for the show, please, a suite for two

There is charm observed in how this country is attempting to keep it together at the moment. Other than for those who are sick, dying or risking their lives in the service of health care and retailing, we are in a period of postponement, of substitution in American life.
If we cannot go to work or school, we try it from the dining room table. If we cannot graduate or marry, we celebrate nonetheless with makeshift and online reveling. We cannot breathe on one another, but mask-making instruction and Plexiglas are readily available. If obligated to stay home, we rediscover the value of reading, sleeping and rehearing music as something other than the background to our chaotic lives.
At least socially, we are on a wartime footing, one of shortages and delayed opportunities, and we are engaged in something this USA Number One! country rarely attempts, Trying to Make the Best of It.
Thus are we denied Major League Baseball, but find access to baseball from South Korea, on television in the middle of the night. There are no concerts, but musicians find a way, via Zoom and other means, to offer free performances. We buy off-brand items in the store when our favorite brands are unavailable. I accidentally purchased toilet paper of a quality superior to that which I was accustomed, and it was a shock.
About 24,000 donors in Ireland raised $820,000 to buy food and supplies for families on the Hopi and Navajo reservations ravaged by the virus in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, the Washington Post recently reported. It’s a thank-you donation for the $170 that Native American groups collected and sent in 1831 to help the Irish during their famine. For the first time, the esteemed Doctors Without Borders medical volunteer group is operating on U.S. soil.
American life in 2020 has something of a diluted quality, hopeful and aspirational in that lauded American spirit, but quietly desperate, like residents of Vietnam, Kosovo and Syria but with cable television and the Internet. We line up to receive donated supplies, but in our Chevies, our Subarus, our BMWs. The current situation has our unique aspect to it; there are certain food shortages at the moment but no food riots, the itch to reopen the economy is a drumbeat encouraged more by Wall Street than common safety and those of us who watch television get messages of encouragement from Walmart and from within celebrities’ homes. Stopping the U.S. economy is unprecedented and against the ethical grain with which we’ve grown up; even immigrants quickly get the hang of our version of capitalism, and its sudden halt, however temporary, is jarring.
That the leadership of the campaign against the virus cannot identify what the left or right hand is doing is another aspect of the charm. Those of us expected to merely sit at home and observe as our resources dwindle might reflect that 50 discrete fights are in progress, 51 if you count states vs. the federal government. This country has botched things in the past – post-Civil War Reconstruction comes to mind, but you can supply your own list – but watching it on CNN and reading about it in a history book are separate matters.
Buying a 2020 planner was a terrible decision, and the idea that we soon will again sit shoulder to shoulder at Bills games or in concert halls seems ludicrous to me. Just another way that society will be changed by all of this involves future accommodation at public places. The National Football League will sell few tickets if patrons must be separated by several seats, and the beer line will be short if buyers stand six feet apart. Sports management leaders keep promising shortened but legitimate seasons of play, none of which are put into action. If the National Hockey League comes back with quick rounds of a proposed 24-team playoff, be aware that the Sabres would not qualify.
While small businesses go under as airlines seem to better deserve billion dollar infusions of capital, I return to thinking of those halls where we once gathered to cheer, those arenas and concert venues for sports, music and similar entertainment. The empty seats still face the stage or field of play, the concession and merchandise stalls stand ready to sell, but no patrons are there.
Will they ever be there, and if so, will they wear masks to guard against other patrons, and sit in reconfigured seating arrangements in which seats are pulled out to form not aisles but snug little accommodations for one or two? And when it occurs, will it be a year from now, five years from now, or put to use merely in times between assorted other pandemics?
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
