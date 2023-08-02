Being the sort that stays awake much of the night and not doing anything constructive, I have stumbled over a television program from the Nineties I have otherwise ignored, “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which evidently presents the further adventures of a new cast aboard an upgraded version of the space-traveling ship Enterprise. There remains that curious mix of races, nationalities and genders in characters in command positions, with the addition of aliens and machines masquerading as humans, but three matters stand out about life away from Earth in the 24th century:
No one uses paper. The desks and other flat surfaces aboard the spacecraft are bereft of piles of things to read, even a single scrap of something to reread.
The crew tends to use what’s known as their indoor voices, and there is plenty of reasoning through problems. Perhaps down in the mechanical confines of the ship there is blue-collar swearing and complaining but every conversation depicted is a case study in rationalism and manners.
They drink coffee aboard the Enterprise.
A part of the durability of this franchise is its optimism, that humans as a species still survive, that their tendency for problem-solving is encouraged, that diversity has evolved so far beyond mere tolerance that it is scarcely noticed. I could grab the remote and turn to CNN for a dose of reality but somehow I prefer this. I am a newcomer to this form of space opera although it has been available to me since the mid-1960s. I see what some find so appealing.
Oh yes, the crew occasionally takes breaks in the form of performing string quartets on instruments decidedly not Space Age, thus suggesting that classical music endures through future centuries and that pop culture is housed in museums, which brings me to the death this week of Paul Reubens, whom you might remember, if you walked the planet in the 1980s, as Pee-wee Herman.
Ask any woman of the era about the necessity for another film or television character who behaves like a child but is actually a grown man. She’ll tell you there were enough of them. Mr. Reubens, though, provided something akin to performance art in the guise of an annoying little boy in search of a little boy’s idea of fun. His television program was something of a live-action cartoon, set in a wacky, raucous house a 6-year-old boy might have imagined as the antidote to Barbie’s vaunted dream house. The Pee-wee Herman movies brought the character in collision with reality, and he did not abandon his identity or his unique clothes, imagination or outlook.
In the style of modern animated feature films, there were things a kid could enjoy and enough subversive wisecracks to keep adults paying attention. If you were in your early 20s in the early ‘90s – I was older – it was a perfect storm of maintaining one’s childhood while facing grownup’s problems without your parents’ involvement. And yes, a lot was snuck in to encourage staying true to one’s self, whether he or she was gay, confused, underappreciated or merely lost in a maelstrom of contradictory demands and opportunities.
I can dig a string quartet performed in space as well as anyone but these reminders of influential popular culture can haunt a person. It is difficult to quantify what you learned, and how you were influenced by, the Three Stooges or the “Die Hard” franchise of films or Beyonce or David Letterman or whatever came and went in your personal history. Personally, I can trace my understanding of what’s called “etiquette” to British films starring David Niven and that crowd of polite, mannerly go-getters. You may have found something similar in the less action-packed moments of James Bond movies.
June Lockhart, she of the television classic “Lost in Space,” told the story of visiting NASA headquarters with other actors from the program and hearing comments from engineers and scientists there which began, “You’re the reason I got into this profession.” Kids throwing a football in the street are actually Josh Allen or Tom Brady, throwing the football in the street. I remain one of the world’s worst guitar players but I keep at it because of George Harrison, who fired this old imagination, all those years ago.
You might associate the television program “Jeopardy!” with trivia. I call it significa, and anyone casually debasing knowledge, no matter how arcane, is unaware of the influence the information has. Sail on, Starship Enterprise. Rest in happy chaos, Mr. Reubens. Wow, you set off bombs in some people’s minds.
