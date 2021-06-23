ADAMCZYK: This land is my land; this holiday is my holiday

There is talk, not to mention remedies proposed and attempted, of cultural appropriation, the adoption of an element a culture or identity by members of another culture or identity.
“This can be controversial when members of a dominant culture appropriate from minority cultures,” Wikipedia succinctly puts it. Wikipedia has a great grasp of the obvious.
It is why the Washington football team is no longer the Redskins, why Cleveland’s baseball team will no longer be the Indians after this season. It is why I find joy in discovering exactly who first recorded some of my favorite songs from the early days of a declining musical genre called rock and roll; if you think the Beach Boys are responsible for “Barbara Ann,” you’ve never heard of the Regents. Remember George Harrison’s “I Got My Mind Set on You?” You likely are unaware of the same work by James Ray, circa 1962. Black artists had the idea; White artists made the money.
These pop culture references are frivolous, compared to how deeply cultural appropriation can go. In a society often described as a melting pot, it is galling, humiliating, for one element of your culture to go mainstream with the result of cash ending up in pockets not yours.
I, an old White guy, was recently handed a jewel by the government of the United States. A date sometimes called Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day or Black Independence Day is now Juneteenth National Independence Day. Thus is it no longer a day for Black Americans to ponder and celebrate the historical breakdown of this country’s institutional slavery. It now belongs to all of us.
This country has acclimated itself to a winter holiday honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the single person in my lifetime who most changed America for the better. It took a while, until 2000, from its federal recognition in 1983 to spread throughout the land as an official holiday in all 50 states. So it will be with Juneteenth.
It is a federal holiday. Making it a state, county or otherwise municipal holiday in every corner of America remains a challenge. Still, we Americans appreciate every holiday that comes along, and here comes a date – a non-movable June 19 – between Memorial Day and Independence Day for family gathering, chore running, relaxing, and maybe a little honoring of what prompted the day off.
What prompted the day off is the word reaching Texas on June 19, 1866, that slaves in the United States were declared free by the Emancipation Proclamation of July 1, 1863. That lag in time owes to Texas, a remote part of the seceding Confederacy, lacking in Union troops prepared to enforce President Abraham Lincoln’s edict.
Thus do Black Americans have an honorable stake in Juneteenth, but with its promotion to the status of a federal holiday, it is now the province of all Americans, even old, White ones. This holiday deserves the attention of everyone who cares about history and its impact on contemporary times. In short, I am for it. I wonder, though, what will be lost, or perhaps gained, when the land at large chooses how to celebrate it.
My own forbearers were never enslaved. We were peasants chased around Europe by the army of the czar of Russia, but that’s not the same thing. So here comes a population of people without slavery in their family tree – although some may have been slave owners — perhaps reluctant to celebrate June 19 as their holiday. Nonetheless, it is an American holiday.
Cultural appropriation aside, this could be beneficial. We White people can take a little more time to consider the effects of slavery on the matters for which we say we are prepared to fight and die. The issue will come up in school classrooms, since Juneteenth more or less coincides with school semesters.
We White people can now share the joy of Juneteenth with Black citizens. Will we? Can we? Will Juneteenth parades march through neighborhoods other than those regarded as non-White? Will local police be welcome to march in them? Will White politicians march as well, seeing as how Juneteenth is nowhere near Election Day?
Speaking again as a White guy, I feel as though I’ve just been invited to something great. Using that trite pop culture reference again, no one cares if I sing along to the Carpenters in my car or Otis Redding, and if I am welcomed to join Juneteenth proceedings, I am going.
Incidentally, the answer is Otis Redding.
Here comes what appears to be an open door to all Americans. I hope it indeed is open to everyone. After all, it’s a national holiday.
