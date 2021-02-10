ADAMCZYK: This is the discontent of our winter

Well, snapped yet?
The media offer pleas for unity, how we’re all in this together and how we’ll all get out of it together. For a unified people, we’re all pretty lonely these days.
Messages and telephone calls from friends suggest little is being accomplished, beyond wandering around the house. The crowd with which I run is currently comprised of caged birds, not going anywhere and nowhere to go, anyway.
The weather is not helping. We are accustomed to some snow and some overcast at this time of the year, but it merely reinforces the sense of isolation. My personal theory is that winter is 90 days long out here: January, February, March. Yes, it can snow earlier, and later, but if you get through those 90 days without slipping on ice or otherwise compromising your health in the vagaries of weather, you’ve beaten winter. We are halfway through that schedule, more or less, and it’s the moment, even in years without pandemics and rocky politics and crises personal and planet-wide, at which the depression can hit you hard.
Six weeks ago we were as bright as could be at Christmas, followed by a New Year’s Eve likely as subdued as any. Now what? A no-touch Valentine’s Day?
The Super Bowl was entertaining, especially if you’re a fan of defensive holding penalties. The advertising, often celebrated as a reason to watch the game, included glaring examples of occasional joy which somehow seemed out of sync with the national vibe. Commercials, especially those for this football game, are often deliberately ridiculous. Those in that category this year felt like watching children misbehave at some solemn event.
A little closer to the disquieted mood was an advertisement, underwritten by Jeep, in which Bruce Springsteen appeared in a tiny church purporting to be at the “center of America,” the geographical, mathematical center, in Kansas. He called for unity, after arriving and then departing in a Jeep product.
Springsteen has long worn his heart and his politics on his sleeve, loudly and proudly, and the center has nothing to do with either of them, unless there has lately been a tectonic shift. From left to right, it’s far left-left-center-right-far right, correct?
Okay, where are we now? We know the change in administration has moved things leftward, but how far?
Anyone who has ever attended a Springsteen concert has experienced something like unity. By the end, everyone in the building is exhausted, thrilled and momentarily, your new sister or brother. Ah, the transformative power of rock and roll. But in this advertisement, he merely lit a small candle in the small church, the way your grandmother once did. And asked for unity.
It makes me suspect that the residue of the pandemic is making us older. It seems as though whatever we have experienced over the last year or so feels like three or more or so years. This week’s impeachment may be unprecedented, but hell, we seem to go through one of these at the start of every year!
Perhaps books get read, closets get cleaned and binge-watching of Netflix offerings get fulfilled, but otherwise we and our children lose education, muscle tone, money – discretionary if not actual food and rent money – and perhaps interest. Wherever you generally go, whatever you do and whatever you spend, getting it delivered by the Internet can only take you so far.
The last time I was in a movie theater was Halloween night, and I was there to rescue myself from Halloween. My party of two comprised exactly half the attendance in the building that night. However desperate I am for the let’s-go-out joys in my life – your list may vary – the middle of February gives me a feeling that whenever they return, they will not satisfy. They will be diluted, like watching a Springsteen concert on television instead of in person.
Television, for many and that includes me, has become a lifeline, and I am starting to detest it. I notice better, these days, how audiences are maneuvered into believing one thing or another. A recent local news broadcast featured the requisite parade of little bottles on a conveyor line, followed by comments from lawyers about public policy, about marijuana reform, about some civil trial. In between were advertisements, for services of lawyers.
I should have been a lawyer. I am tired of lawyers. What am I to think?
I think I am eager for the arrival of springtime, but spring will not be strong enough for the burden I have placed on it.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
