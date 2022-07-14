They’re teeing off this weekend at the St. Andrews course in Scotland in the British Open, a place which is apparently golf’s version of Cooperstown and Yankee Stadium. Baseball has rewritten its rules to eliminate batting by pitchers, and starting 10th innings and beyond with a runner already on base, so to speed up the game. Several sports now make judicious use of video replay to refine, and occasionally overrule, officials’ decisions on the field.
What I understand of golf’s hallowed course, a little outside Edinburgh, is that yardages from tee to green are short, and that golfers today have the unusual capability of distance in their drives. As veteran golfer Gary Player recently commented to the New York Times, “You’ve got to have some vision in life. In 30 to 40 years, they’re going to hit the ball 500 yards,” thus subsuming this celebrated golf course into something approaching irrelevance.
So what? It’s another example of something of substance not keeping up with the times. Overwhelmed by the times. Flattened like a steamroller by the times.
Incidentally, I have gotten plenty of mileage in life with that Yankee Stadium metaphor. La Scala, in Milan, is the Yankee Stadium of the opera world. The Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca is the Yankee Stadium of east coast vegetarianism. That sort of thing. You know what I’m talking about, even though the current Yankee Stadium only dates to 2009.
The recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion initially caused anger or celebration, choose your side, and then prompted suggested workarounds: bus rides to more favorably disposed states, companies funding employees’ transportation to those states. Perhaps a floating clinic in the Gulf of Mexico’s international waters. Yeah, the law is the law but there are ways to dodge it.
The Congress of the United States has been deadlocked on most issues since at least the Clinton administration, and gerrymandering of election districts has pretty much insured that little will change after the midterm election. No need to look to it for relief, so legislative battles are taken up in state legislatures and later, state courts. For all the talk about the importance of voting, some of it over the years by me, we can view the future with measured confidence that change on Capitol Hill is not a constant; just remember to note where the exits are, wherever you go, in the event gunfire is heard and a fast departure is required.
We – in a public/private partnership – will soon spend $1.4 billion on a football stadium to house — for at least 30 years, the contract says — a sport which now requires inducements for spectators to attend. Those buying tickets will be treated to wide concourses, seating with comfortable upholstery and a massive screen to watch football, a sport which admirably turned itself into a designed-for-television event two generations ago.
I have attended dozens of football games in my life, and observed hundreds more on television. Television is better. Attending a game is now merely a social event, like a neighborhood backyard picnic or a kid’s birthday party. Sure, you can jam the stadiums for the World Cup or a rock concert or the National Football League; the audience, and the money, is in television. I am reminded of sporting events during the pandemic. Hockey was performed in arenas bereft of fans, for example, but the games were nonetheless played, and except for the noise level and decline in beer sales, the sport went on.
If you need to be somewhere 300 miles or fewer from your home, drive, don’t fly. If you own a smartphone you may never need to enter a bank branch in your life. You are likely reading this on something other than inky newsprint. Your attic is probably more a personal museum than an active storage space.
Whatever you regarded as essential, 10 years or a generation ago, is probably irrelevant. It led us to Now, of course, and thus has some historical cachet, but it has been replaced, for better or worse. Examples of The Way It Used to Be Done are not going away – small-town radio, your longtime favorite brand of beer, aspiring politicians who all claim they’ll fight for you – but they are increasingly vulnerable to an avalanche of new options. Somehow even the comforts of good government are no longer reliable, and everything is suspect.
An advantage of youth is that it has little basis for comparison; a 10-year-old doesn’t mutter about how things used to be better. That attitude is reserved for those who have been through a few things, and they, too, are becoming irrelevant.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.