ADAMCZYK: The wait for other, better things

“Languishing,” the psychologists call it. Those people have a word for everything. It’s what we have all been doing, to some extent, for the past year or so, in that netherworld between the way it used to be and the way we think it will soon be.
One way or another, we are all struggling. No one I know is thriving. We all seek, hope for, expect better days. An appreciation of the American folk music genre known as the blues is appropriate in the current travail. Listen to some blues and you’ll feel better, It’s counterintuitive but it works.
Saloonkeepers and theater owners seem to enjoy small victories, with regular pronouncements from the solons of Albany about capacity, closing times and rules regarding masks and hygiene. Those eager to open their doors seem to be about the only ones. Schools, places of business and baseball grounds are either open or they’re not. Yes, they, too, work with formulae regarding crowd size, but in general, the paying customer is either engaging them or living without them.
There will be some remarkable sociological data coming out of these days. Will the lack of church attendance lead to a rush of grateful worshippers, or will time off from the regular schedule of services lead to a looser sense of devotion? There are many relying on a bounceback of the concept of going on vacation. Cruise lines and towns geared to the leisure industry are betting on it. Personally, my little purgatory of languishing has convinced me that I’m done with being a tourist.
Those who never went anywhere, who vacationed “in their heads,” were scorned and regarded as pathetic by those who saved up enough for a weekend in Toronto or Myrtle Beach, a week in Europe or Arizona, and then got their luggage together and went places. These days, I’m not so sure.
The Internet can provide you with remarkable views and a better understanding of, say, the Eiffel Tower. One good pass of a drone with a camera attached roughly equates to exactly what you’d see if you were standing atop the thing. Since everyone in America is accustomed to looking at monitors – television, computer, cellphone – I pose it to you: is the thrill of standing atop the Eiffel Tower worth the complications, the hauling of baggage, the wait in line, the risk of contagion and the roughly four thousand or so dollars it would take to accomplish it?
I am reminded of the view from the summit of Toronto’s 1,815-feet tall CN Tower, with the sprawling metropolis below, and on a clear day, the sight of Niagara Falls in the distance. It looked exactly the way you’d think it should look.
Yes, there are places, things and experiences I eagerly await to see open, to have, but I suspect many of us who have done without them for so long will not be flocking expectedly to them, once it’s safe and permitted. The way many of us enjoyed retail shopping until we got the hang of how it’s done on the Internet, I suspect there will be a greater appreciation of “remote” activity.
Those in the opera and classical music world are scrambling, but getting concerts – from concert halls and from musicians’ apartments – broadcast via livestreaming. This could turn into entire and well-subscribed networks for those who appreciate such events, and it could lead to other better things, to wit:
Would you pay a premium for a televised Buffalo Bills game that wasn’t riddled with commercials? Would you pay extra to watch any sporting event lacking obsequious commentary from announcers? Would you enjoy, say, a live concert featuring your favorite performers in which the only explanation of what’s going on would be on a chat line, with experts scrolling opinion on the screen which you could choose to read or ignore?
Yeah, maybe you would, and any potential successes in those business ventures would be the product of an era in which customers and fans stayed home, under the duress of pandemic, and nonetheless took a shot at enjoying what they care about.
Changes are already abounding, so I am told. The New York Times seems to be a regular source of stories about those welcomed back to their workplaces but deciding, after a year or more of reviewing the idea, that they choose not to return. Life is too short, blah blah blah. Needless to say, having a sturdy bank account influences such decisions, but such decisions are being made.
When I was young there was a category of human being known as the “hippie.” If those shell-shocked by what they learned about themselves while in COVID-19 captivity bring back that ethos, for better or worse, remember where you read it first.
