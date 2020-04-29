ADAMCZYK: The only non-renewable resource is time

It was Feb. 2 that the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by 31-20 in the latest Super Bowl. Three days later the president was acquitted in his impeachment. Each event was less than 90 days ago. Seems like a generation ago.
A T-shirt currently for sale reads “2020 is a unique leap year. It has 29 days in February, 300 days in March and 5 years in April.”
At a moment in which deadlines have nearly disappeared for many of us, hours can drag to the point that I suspect the monotony of housebound life is a bigger motivator than money in convincing the population that it’s time to take back the economy. A writer has deadlines, certainly, but so much has been postponed, so many appointments have been cancelled that time itself becomes an unfamiliar phenomenon. I can keep time by checking the television schedule, knowing the mail is delivered in the morning and Steven Colbert delivers the jokes at night, but everything else is fluid.
I am starting to like it, or at least broker a favorable arrangement with it.
There is a nagging guilt, as people by the thousands are dying, hundreds of thousands remain infected and merely going to work qualifies many as heroes – and I offer them my gratitude, most sincerely – when my duty is to generally stay out of the fray and out of their way.
For some, responsibilities have dropped to practically zero. Cover your face, and maybe wear pants, when you go outside. That’s it, except maybe make a donation, of money or masks. Anything else accomplished is for one’s own satisfaction, while riding out a storm of Biblical proportion. We know about fires and floods. Now we’re engaged in plague.
Personally, I’m engaged in binge-reading, of books and newspapers and magazines, and I read of old-timers who note that, except for missing lunch at a diner or an occasional concert, how they are obligated to live is the way they normally live. Others, hard-working younger ones accustomed to variable incomes, are treating this pause in civilization as a needed sabbatical. Then there are the rest, the majority, running out of money and food and patience if they’re not taking ambulance rides.
The presidential approval rating is slowly sliding. I patronize one poll, called Five Thirty-Eight, and I daily check it after checking the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow bounces like a rubber ball these days, but the poll slips slowly downward, incrementally. Every day or two, the “approve” graph falls another tenth of a percentage point, as though America has zeroed in on who to blame. And that’s without a peep from campaigning Democrats.
I keep hearing that “we’re all in this together.” Well, the survivors certainly are, but it will not be long before, like Vietnam in another era, everyone will know someone who died from this, or was hospitalized for days. Families, communities, will be scarred for a generation, unless some new, higher-octane virus awaits around the corner.
Don’t rely on me for investment advice, but home décor businesses will be big, once This Is All Over. So many people are either cleaning their homes at the moment, or looking at their homes from the vantage of the couch, and you know ideas are percolating. They are also discovering that the couch is a great place for a family to convene; the ones who always have somewhere to be have nowhere to go – and no deadlines, so “on time” means nothing – and if we are going to swim through days with a sudden dearth of demands, we can do it as close to collectively as possible.
I stumbled over a television program during the weekend, in which singing stars sang songs from Disney movies, and a bouncing ball – actually a bouncing Mickey Mouse – encouraged viewers to sing along, the lyrics flashing at the bottom of the screen where CNN puts the bad news. While I sometimes wonder why the Disney Co. has to own everything, I envisioned families piled onto their couches, the young ones who know every lyric encouraging their elders to join in. The program even tossed in a few songs from the old days, for those who remembered the original Tinkerbell.
So there. To review: time slows when there’s nowhere to go. There is guilt in staying home, as well as opportunity. A moment to ponder the political implications of watching leaders drop the ball as America suffers. Some household advice, and some idle comment about the satisfaction of wrapping one’s arms around his or her loved ones. Everything you’d want in a scribbling about, well, not Jerry Seinfeld’s celebrated Nothing, but whatever passes for Everything in hours and days without end.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.