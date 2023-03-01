Just as we deal with the weather, we have grown accustomed to living from crisis to crisis, many of which, like a pain in one’s side, tend to go away after a day or two, and many of which are only crises if we pay attention to one news outlet over another.
Which is to say, what MSNBC thinks is a big deal gets no mention on Fox News, and the other way around. You’ve got to at least hear about a seismic upheaval in the affairs of the Republic before you panic over it. It makes me nostalgic for the early 1960s, when a white boy like me had little to worry about except the possibility of frying in a nuclear catastrophe.
So let’s look at some crisis futures.
Soon to be faced is a debt ceiling crisis, when the government runs out of money to pay its commitments, and you know what that means: actually you don’t because the only predictions are hysterical in nature and the word “meltdown” has lost its impact through tedious repetition.
We’ve got China vs. Taiwan coming up, sooner or later, and the United States has vigorously promised to defend Taiwan, where many of our semiconductors come from. The government of Moldova, southwest of Ukraine and similarly a former Soviet state, is readying for a coup instigated by Russia, and Wizz Airlines — you got that right, a cut-rate European airline — has already announced it will not fly in Moldavan airspace for a while. Moldova exports fruits, vegetables and wine, and no American politician will suggest that it’s worth the death of any U.S. soldier.
Then there’s the scourge of the culture wars: what to do about drag queens. The concept of men dressing gaudily as someone’s idea of fantasy women is not new, but drag queens have left the cabaret and now do things like wisecrack their way through bingo games and read stories to children in libraries. Oh the horror.
As I understand it — I have never personally engaged in drag queenery and do not speak for its participants — the performers in question leave the snarky banter and double-entendres at the night club and merely show up at the libraries in costume, ready to read stories to kids. Adults not in costume supervise the whole thing, and it would be little different if I arrived dressed as a purple dinosaur, prepared to read.
Forgive me, I’m very unhip. Is Barney still a thing?
The state of Tennessee, which has a long and lucrative association with the entertainment industry, recently saw its General Assembly — its state legislature — pass a bill banning “adult cabaret performance,” including “male or female impersonators” engaged in presentations “that appeal to prurient interest” in front of children. It also mentions strippers, topless dancers and the like.
Okay, few parents will permit a strip club operating in a library, but drag queens? Come on. Even the drag queens know they’re there for purposes of comedy.
It goes without saying that the sponsor of Senate Bill 3, Sen. Jack Johnson, is a Republican, as is Bill Lee, the governor who likely will sign it.
My initial thought was whether Tennessee would ban the ole “Benny Hill Show,” still available on cable television. It’s also still on British television but there, it comes with an opening disclaimer suggesting it is not appropriate for all audiences and is an example of programming “of its time.” Dressing in drag, on that show, is expected.
Whatever the outcome of the Tennessee law, First Amendment rights will likely deflate it. Passing such a law takes a decision out of the hands of parents and provides it to politicians, thus weakening the power of the family, something Republicans who think they can define family abhor.
Let the show go on and if parents are opposed they can take their kids elsewhere. Libraries these days are notorious for the variety of ways it attempts to turn residents into patrons, and if Story Time at the library was conducted by local ministers, some parents would avoid it.
All this is a way of saying that culture wars, in general, are a smokescreen to hide or avoid issues considerably more serious, more critical to the country or the planet. Concentrate on foolishness such as this and we’ll soon be blinking our eyes and wondering why we’re sending troops to Moldova.
