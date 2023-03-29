The other night I was watching the Knicks play the Rockets — that’s basketball — on television and it did not take long before an exhibition of what’s known as the “alley oop” pass. Picture this:
I am in possession of the ball, and proceeding up the court. You are running in the same direction but moving faster than I. At the proper moment, I heave the ball in the general direction of the basket. You leap into the air, catch it and before you descend, stuff the ball into the basket. Two points, and nearly indefensible. All I did was throw the ball. All you did was rely on speed, leaping ability, coordination and mental calculus to accomplish the feat, typically to wonderment and applause. In that sport, this sort of thing happens regularly.
I know people who enjoy the arts but cannot fathom or tolerate sport, and I just don’t get it. The “alley oop” looks like a ballet move, and perhaps it’s taught in ballet class. It is taught in gyms and parks across the world and it is a thing of beauty.
A friend who appreciates what might be called high culture was once told, yes by me, about the remarkable athletic poetry of action known, in baseball, as the “double play.” It involves seven people, if you include the pitcher and the catcher; two outs are potentially accomplished on a single swing of the bat, if everyone does everything correctly; it’s over in less than four seconds — the ball is hit, the shortstop tosses it to the second baseman who throws it to the first baseman — and the sense of ensemble, again, is artistic in its presentation. Let’s see the cast of “A Chorus Line” try to pull that off. It can be seen in the major leagues and at high school baseball games.
Sport is a performing art, and those of us who look at it that way are rewarded for their attention. I will have a place in my heart for home teams because that’s my home and that’s my team, but any two teams will do as will any sport.
Do you like theater? I know a place where good — i.e., the home team — dukes it out with evil. Grace and excellence are rewarded. There are surprise twists in the plot, heroes and villains each suffer their share of bad calls from authorities and you don’t know how it will turn out until it’s over. In the theater world that’s called drama.
You can gamble on it, too, and you’re encouraged to drink beer while you’re watching.
I once lamented the turning of cable television channels whose business plan included enlightening the viewer with culture – BET, Bravo and Logo, for example, started that way — into vehicles for old sitcoms and commercials featuring geckos. It was my opinion that sports fans, and to a lesser extent small children, were overserved by cable television, and a fan of Agatha Christie productions would be shocked to learn how much of his or her cable television bill went to ESPN. Then I began looking at sport differently, as an art form up there with dance, music, film and the rest, and an entire world opened to me.
Consider athletes. Like painters, most of the work is done away from the public eye. Like classical musicians, they’re on the road all the time. Like opera performers, the word “diva” can be applied, and often. Like ballerinas, their professional careers tend to be brief segments of a lifetime. You’re as good as your last gig or game or production, and there’s someone always chasing you, younger and better and cheaper.
Consider the NCAA finals, this weekend. After an arduous and season-long winnowing process, four teams remain in the hunt for the annual championship. They are the best of the best, and while perhaps a half-dozen players will continue as professionals, the rest will maintain the glory of it all for life but will relate more to their sport as does the engineer down the street who practices the clarinet in his spare time.
I can spend Saturday night enjoying the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Sunday enjoying the Buffalo Bills because I know art when I see it. When the Aud was in business I knew the best place to sit through a Sabres game as well as a rock concert. No wonder I was in there often enough to know my way around those ramps and concourses. The concourses were more like alleys, incidentally.
