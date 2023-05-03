I know how it feels to run out of money. When it’s happened, I worry. The U.S. government will run out of money in a month, the Secretary of the Treasury says, but no one seems worried.
It is not a case of simply printing more money, a solution denied me in those times of personal crisis. It’s all about raising the debt limit, the amount the country can borrow to pay its bills, meaning Medicare, Social Security, the military, payments to holders of Treasury bonds and savings bonds, and the like. This happens annually, and it is generally an easy glide through Congress to get an increase approved; this year the Republican majority in the House is putting conditions — a re-think of what to cut and where to gut — on the whole thing. The president has declared that there be no mix of increasing the debt limit and lowering what’s expected of government — and be assured, those are two different things — but is willing to bat it around.
Never mind that during the Trump White House years, the debt limit was raised without fuss and the national debt ballooned by billions — again, two separate things — but ponder this:
Picture turning on your television at the proper moment and hearing Lester Holt of NBC News tell you a soft-news story about, oh, let’s say Slovenia, which like pretty much every country on earth takes in less in tax money than it spends on whatever it regards as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, so they borrow money, paying interest on the loan, and they do it every year with little squabbling, until this year. Now the country faces a crisis.
Could you trust a country that regularly piles up mountains of debt this way? Would you want to live there, or invest there?
Of course you would because every country lives like this, without a lot of complaint. Japan’s level of debt to gross domestic product is 266 percent, which means that every nickel, or yen, actually, turned over in Japan for over two and one-half years would erase the debt, and they’re not even at the top of the list: Venezuela leads the league at a level of 350 percent. The United States comes in 12th in the world at 128 percent (source: World Population Review).
We don’t know how much trouble we’re in. Literally, we do not know because the president frames this matter thusly: “For over 200 years, America has never, ever, ever failed to pay its debt. To put in the capital — in colloquial terms, America is not a deadbeat nation. We have never, ever failed to meet the debt.”
Many economists and Wall Street experts foresee grave global happenings if the debt ceiling does not receive its annual tinkering, which makes me wonder why Congress bothers with it at all. An indefinite waiver on worrying about it could easily be coupled with prowling through the government, looking for waste – again, two different things – or maybe extend fewer tax breaks and apply more taxes to those currently exempt from them. The Social Security tax, for example, stops at incomes above $160,200, which means the majority of Taylor Swift’s income is not subject to that tax, and yours likely is.
In a way it is remarkable that there has been so little blowback, thus far, over this. This is the first time in years that Congress has complained this loudly about borrowing more money to run the government. It is no secret that money governments borrow will never be paid back, so why worry? It’s because if the United States even tried to make a dent in its massive debt, every graph on Wall Street would turn upward, prosperity would reign and we’d stop beating each other up over our opinion of transgender Americans or who wore what to the Met Gala.
I wasn’t invited, incidentally.
A debt crisis looms, only because the House and the White House are in opposition to how to handle it this year, which makes it a political issue, not an economic one. Predicting the outcome of a default – and that’s not even the technically correct word – is tricky, but informed voices expect disaster that will affect Americans’ credit ratings, interest rates and jobs. Or, a deadline could pass with business as usual: the world will not abandon the dollar and suddenly depend on the ruble because of another brawl in the U.S. Congress, but if you want another example of the effect a polarized America has on the individual and the world at large, well, this is another one.
