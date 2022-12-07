Look at that face. The one accompanying this column. It’s attached to a rather large body. No one thinks I am “tough,” but my demeanor, and face and bulk, have occasionally been mistaken for “menacing.” It’s a face and body equally at home with bikers and with opera enthusiasts, and I have learned to use all that to my advantage.
All of which is the forward to the revelation that I cry easily, especially lately. I can get misty at the drop of a memory, but also by a good card trick, a good guitar solo, a good rebuild of a ’57 Chevy. Now, as the holiday season momentarily crowds out life’s day-by-day slog, if you have Christmas reminisces you probably can activate the weepy gene easily. Some of the precious clutter in my home includes gifts given me by friends long dead, dead too soon or otherwise gone from my life. Those trinkets inspire me, remind me of times good and bad and I could tell you stories, but you could do the same for me, I suspect.
A holiday tradition in my house involves television, but it’s not about animated Rudolph or “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Christmas Story” – “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid’ — which bombed at the box office in 1983 but because of perpetual rotation every December on television it is now someone’s idea of a “Christmas classic.” Our tradition involved the final pre-Christmas “David Letterman Show,” which always featured Darlene Love singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” a Phil Spector-produced auditory spectacle first recorded in 1963. The song was presented on television with a full-blast orchestra, backup singers and artificial snowfall to make it a powerful visual assault as well. The Letterman show is gone, but the presentation of the song, several years’ worth, lives on, on YouTube. It can jolt you into the Christmas spirit, however unwilling you may be.
But it’s not the best Christmas song.
We are restricting ourselves to pop music here, but the best Christmas song somehow gets little airplay. Check out “Spirit of Christmas,” recorded by 1985 by Ray Charles, which has regular references to Jesus, exclamations of “What a wonderful feeling,” mention of gathering of families and an exhortation to behave with the spirit in times not labeled The Holiday Season.
“Why can’t it remain all through the year?” he sings as gospel voices rise and fall. Cue the tears of memory and of friends and relatives of Christmases past, and get out your handkerchief.
It is not a hard song to sing, and I suspect it is adaptable to formats far removed from Ray Charles. It would make a touching country song, or an ideal song for a high school choir, yet so few people have heard it.
Modern holiday songs tend to have the same themes as non-Christmas pop dreck, all about teenage heartbreak and what you want and what I need and you have what I need. Take a song from July’s hit list, throw in something about mistletoe and you’ve got a Christmastime hit. My choice of song, though, offers enough sentiment to melt snow.
In the 1989 film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” an annoying and clueless head of a household, played by Chevy Chase in his typical style of annoying and clueless head of a household, accidentally locks himself in his unheated attic while the family’s away, and awaits rescue by wrapping himself in out-of-style clothes he has found there, and setting up an old eight-millimeter film projector, consigned to the attic. He spends his isolation viewing old family movies, of himself in his youth and his parents when they were younger and who knows who else, and of course he gets maudlin and weepy.
That’s when you hear the song.
“What a wonderful feeling, watching the ones we love...”
Why this song does not receive radio or SiriusXM airplay is beyond me. Why people like Pink or Christina Aguilera do not cover it is equally a mystery to me. Perhaps it too fully features that wallop of memory, remembrances of Christmas past and the emotional punch, good and bad, that certain Christmases deliver when viewed through that lens of personal history. Face it, the older one gets, most Christmases fade in the mind, but certain ones have an unforgettable impact.
The song is “Spirit of Christmas.” The artist is Ray Charles. Find it, on YouTube or that movie or elsewhere. It will, at least momentarily, spin your holiday attitude around, and perhaps that’s what you need right now.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
