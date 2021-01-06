ADAMCZYK: Spend the new year sleeping

Except perhaps for post-war years, has there ever been a turnaround at the new year with so much promise, and so many problems to face?
Democrats in America generally approach their election campaigns with dreamy, wishy-washy ambitions about the quality of planetary life. The air and water will be cleaner, the nuclear weapons will be fewer, the schools will be better, the national mindset will be more aspirational and less prejudicial.
The sky will be bluer, the grass will be greener, the beer will be colder. Is the Biden regime embarking on its efforts with any of that in mind? Those kumbaya moments are replaced by Zoom moments, television screens of people in little tiles, emphasizing the fragmented nature of this country’s, this world’s, issues.
I suspect a certain amount of tension will be released once it is clear that there is an acknowledgement of a change of personnel at the White House, a “Snap out of it!” moment for America. Then, the way some people sit down annually with a financial planner or with coaches at the start of football season, we rediscover and analyze our strengths and weaknesses.
Let’s see. Every student in America has essentially lost one year of study. Most of the industrialized world’s students are a year behind, as well. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are still out there, saber-rattling. Income discrepancy is so rampant it is no longer a problem, merely part of the national wallpaper. I could go on, but so could you.
I expect the incoming administration to be quieter than the preceding one, but if President-elect Joe Biden thinks he can take the oath and then turn the clock back to 2015, I suspect that he and the Democrats are mistaken. Certain things are broken, others have fallen into disrepute and the citizenry has hardened – politically, of course, but the economy has far more hazardous jobs than perceived previously, households are learning precisely what a kindergarten teacher goes through every day, hospital personnel work 12-hour shifts in life-threatening conditions and then go home to educate their children and generally, this country needs a rest.
They will get it, simply because there should be less chaos offered by Washington. Perhaps no solutions, but less of that stuff that makes me want to check the cellphone or CNN every few minutes to learn what went wrong while I was at the supermarket.
We’ll get a president nicknamed “Sleepy Joe,” and that image is fine with me. My childhood was spent under the direction of kindly old President Dwight Eisenhower, and except for the threat of nuclear annihilation and of Soviet advances in spacecraft, I do not recall it being a particularly trying time for a kid.
The return to normalcy will come to a country, a world, which has changed, and I don’t simply mean an invasion of lizard people. Normalcy is a flexible concept, and something explosive could come after we understand and believe that the earth’s air is safe for breathing again, and that explosion may be positive. The concept of “We got through this together,” trumpeted by television stations before and after commercials, could actually take hold. We may be better for this, those who survive, and history will note with admiration how we handled ourselves through crises, through demonstrated incompetence by decision makers, through anything in the past year that smacked of unfairness.
That turning of the calendar page, from 2020 to 2021, has an undeniable effect on me. For years it has spoken to me of optimism and of self-forgiveness, of opportunity and of adventure; that’s been waning of late, but I attribute it to an advanced case of adulthood.
A common wisecrack involving the new year referred to a person’s writing checks in January and inadvertently using the old year. It depends on how I feel about the old year, I would reply. It has been several years since I heard anyone note that he or she puts that mistake on a check. Eagerness for the old year to depart has its own herd mentality.
Some of us can name a few satisfying things about 2020, but they tend to be personal matters: a retirement, a graduation, a baby. For many of us, the highlights included receipt of a government stimulus check, or your favorite team’s accomplishment of something exceptional, or simply surviving and remembering those we knew, who didn’t.
So Happy New Year, and best wishes for an improved new year. It will be a year of recovery, hopefully, even if recovery only means getting some rest.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
