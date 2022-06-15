ADAMCZYK: Something great about Western New York you likely never considered

I wouldn’t want the job but someone at Vivid Seats, an American reseller of concert tickets, was given the assignment of poring over data of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find out the cities with the most employed musicians and singers.
“The analysis ranked metro areas by their number of musicians and singers,” a recap said, presumably involving the number of people who list those words at the top of their tax return forms. It added that the national median hourly wage for those two lines of work is $30.49 per hour. That includes what the guys in your favorite bar band make per hour, what Beyoncé makes per hour, and everyone in between.
Nashville came in first on the per capita employment list, with 102.9 jobs per 1,000 employed people. You might expect that; the music industry is a big deal over there. The average median salary in Nashville, incidentally, is only $18.63 per hour. Supply and demand, as they say in Economics 101.
Las Vegas is Number 20 on the list, “Greater New York” is Number 22 and Los Angeles is presumably further down because in terms of population and “metropolitan statistical areas” as the government defines them, L.A. is a big, splintered place.
The area identified as “Buffalo-Niagara Falls-Cheektowaga” is 19th – yes, ahead of New York City – with 35.5 people per thousand in the categories of musicians and singers, and a median income of $30.11 per hour. We have the Colored Musicians Club, a symphony orchestra and a thriving alternative music scene, and I cannot remember a time in my long life out here when I could not go out on any evening and hear some sort of live music, somewhere. It has only recently dawned on me that many Americans, including those in urban areas, lack a luxury I have long regarded as a necessity.
This sort of information gets me thinking: if a parent wants a child to have a good career and stay in Western New York, he or she should encourage a career in music. It seems to be steady work, although breaking through to some semblance of fame and fortune is probably tougher than grinding through law school.
If the Bureau of Labor Statistics data is not skewed, one way or another, it seems a fair living could be made as an independent musical contractor traveling back and forth of the Thruway. Rochester is Number 4 on the list. Utica is 8th. Syracuse is 14th. Binghamton is 18th. The majority of the “metro areas” identified at the top of the list are in New York State, New Jersey and New England.
There are no Texas cities in the Top 22, not even Austin, an alleged hotbed of music. Makes you wonder.
There have been nights I dressed so impeccably to be nearly unrecognizable for a concert at Kleinhans Music Hall. Other nights I wandered downtown Niagara Falls at night until I heard a blues band in full flight, or sat still for a recital of North Tonawanda’s Suzuki strings practitioners. A half-dozen of more outdoor music festivals occur every summer weekend out here, colleges offer plenty of free concerts by students – classical music is the least expensive concert experience in the music business at the moment -- and since you don’t know what your neighbors are doing in their houses unless you rip off the roofs, old-timers are practicing their saxophone scales somewhere while the young ones grab their computers and make breakthroughs in electronica.
Pretty much everyone enjoys some kind of music, and our position on this BLS list suggests I have simmered for years in a cauldron of it, and furthermore, that it’s been an opportunity apparently denied many people in many other places. Geez, some places just don’t have this availability.
Who else is on the list? Largely college towns with an industrial base. Honolulu; New Haven, Conn.; the “Greater Quad Cities” of Iowa and Illinois; Appleton, Wis.
“Rock and roll never forgets,” Bob Seger sang in an invitation to taking in a local performance. Well, neither does jazz, the symphony or ethnic music.
I know how to appreciate music. My collections of recordings, books and concert programs fill my residence the way music fills my head. Only lately has it occurred to me that I’ve been in the right place for a lifetime, and as a saying in my hometown suggests, there is nowhere I’d rather be than right here, right now.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
