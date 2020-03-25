ADAMCZYK: Someday, someday, but meanwhile …

It is a rare moment when I agree with the guy.
"I think there's a tremendous pent-up demand, both in terms of the stock market and in terms of the economy,” the president said last week in what was diplomatically called a press conference. “Once this goes away, once this goes through and we're done with it, I think you're gonna see a tremendous, tremendous surge."
Pent-up demand is an elegant term from Economics 101, referring to the public's return to consumerism following a period of decreased spending. Even the president, who was awarded an MBA by New York University, is familiar with the term. It is in part why, after World War II, car sales in any color but green and home sales and the rise of the suburbs and a significant number of new babies were all part of an explosion of spending. Those of us who survive the current pandemic should expect such a scenario, although when remains an issue.
Still, it is a light at the end of the tunnel, although we have learned to take White House predictions with five pounds of salt. We are at a moment at which no one is spending, essentially wiping out any gains in the first and second quarter of the year, and that goes for governments, Wall Street and households. It is astounding, how little gasoline I’ve been using lately, not to mention paying for the cost of Sabres tickets, concert tickets, restaurants and other matters I regard as pleasures of life.
So, short term, a reduction of pleasure, with the compensation of time for sleep and housecleaning. Worry, too, and checking in on neighbors as they check in on me. This is not a vacation, as any schoolboy should know. It is, however, a retreat from that on-the-go lifestyle we’ve been encouraged, by advertisers mostly, to adopt. While cruise lines are suddenly absent from the advertising schedule, I still note commercials and print ads for a variety of things I could not currently purchase if I chose to. Sellers must keep their names before the buyers, even in a dangerous time.
Sooner or later there will be an all-clear. The world and its interlocking economy cannot operate under such constraints for long, and governments around the world will not risk revolution, even during health crises. We will have learned a lot, and forgotten a lot, by the next pandemic or a return of the current one; the “Spanish flu” of 1918 and 1919, which it could be argued actually started at Fort Riley, Kan., killed hundreds of millions of people worldwide. It came and went, then returned, accelerated. The lack of preparedness is the stuff of history books, and anecdotally mentioned these days in news reports.
As someone pointed out, the heroic thing to do right now is to stay home and watch Netflix. I doubt if medals will be awarded for that. Stay home and worry about our individual, near-term futures is more like it. When politicians exclaim that we’ll get through this, they are stating the obvious, but that’s what politicians do. It’s what we do in the meantime, beyond washing our hands, that is the concern, and while some businesses will learn to thrive with stay-at-home employees and others cover their workers with relatively generous layoff benefits, waitresses, shopkeepers and musicians are likely concerned about how to survive until this blows over.
There is opportunity to be outraged. Harvey Weinstein, convicted rapist and rich white guy, has the coronavirus while in jail, this newspaper recently reported. How he got a test while the majority of Americans haven’t could be a point of controversy. How the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, albeit comprised of men of more travel and social interaction than many people, got tested and you didn’t might be the sort of thing you’ll want to examine. After this blows over.
The advertising world is adept at telling us how great things will be. There will come a time when the worry is more-or-less over, that unemployment rate the president crows about will reset, money – through work or loan – will be available and opportunities to spend will abound. Not this week, but when it comes it will feel like a series of explosions. I am not in the advertising business but that’s pent-up demand for you.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
