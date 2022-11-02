Halloween came and went, with minimal calamity – all right, a driver overtook a parade in Omaha, and vandalism where I live was confined to taking signage off lawns – political promotions, construction company advertising and the like – and rearranging the cardboard-and-wire signs up and down the block, and that’s how I learned my house was for sale, but the real razor blades in the candy are scheduled for next week and Election Day.
This state’s early voting policy seems to have a way of diffusing intimidation tactics and the freight of making ballot-marking decisions. Vote early and all those dollars dedicated to television political announcements are doubly wasted; if your mind is made up, no amount of scary video can dissuade you, and if you vote prior to the cutoff date, well, you’ve already stuck it to those candidates out of your favor who are still spending money on attempts at influence.
“I never vote for anyone,” actor W.C. Fields said. “I vote against them.”
“Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before,” Mae West, Fields’ co-star and co-conspirator on one memorable film, said.
Somehow I matured with a healthy appreciation of the revenge factor when it comes to voting, and this is from a man who’s voted in every election for which he was eligible, beginning in 1971, except for two, 1979 and 1983. Both times hospitals were involved but I still feel crummy about it. You can cite a myriad of inspiration; those who fought and died to ensure that right; a dose of the thrill of democracy, for however long we can keep it; the legions of immigrants, including some of my forbearers, for whom a trip to the voting booth was like a religious ritual, no matter the weather. Nothing compares to participating in booting someone either into or out of office. So vote on Tuesday, or tomorrow or whenever you can, and picture the candidates’ faces after you choose one over the other.
The way Halloween is an opportunity to get creative and, dare I say it, artistic, thus is Election Day a chance to, as they say, “let your voice be heard,” and this from a guy who insists on making speeches at wedding receptions, no matter how well he knows the bride and/or groom, because he revels in the stage time. Consider that photograph accompanying this essay: you can tell I am old, white and male. I am also straight and have a good credit rating.
Now consider that a hot-button topic this election season is the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in the early summer, an action which reduced an American’s rights by overturning a ruling in place for nearly 50 years. How many times do you think anyone ever asked this old white male straight guy his opinion of Roe v. Wade, or of its demise? Pretty much never, that’s how often, readers. My opinion of gun rights, the New York Yankees, whether Guinness should be served cold or at room temperature, sure, plenty of times, because I look like the type with an opinion on that stuff, and that’s an example of some kind of “profiling.”
I have an opinion on Roe v. Wade. It is a valid as anyone’s, as valid as yours. The ballot box is the only place I can express it, so I did. With gusto, not to mention with liberty and justice for all.
When I vote, I feel a sense of renewal, something akin to the way the Catholic sacrament of confession is encouraged. I did my part to end someone’s political career, and it feels all right.
The bulk of the voting will occur on Tuesday, and after a few weeks of court battles, expensive recounts and accusations of fraud, we will get a better sense of who will be in charge as this country sinks under the weight of division, incompetent leadership and debt. We will know if the way we feel about Ukraine, inflation and environmental change will be reflected in the makeup of the Senate and House. We will know if the newly-elected become honorable statesmen and stateswomen, or will be content to be party buffoons. A breathless nation watches and waits while it’s not concentrating on the National Football League or the artist formerly known as Kanye.
I once concentrated on voting against politicians who opposed my view of the Vietnam War. These days I observe their attitude on Social Security and vote accordingly. Times change, I’ve change, but I vote.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
