While we were worrying about snow, cursing snow, enjoying snow, shoveling and plowing snow, something about the world shifted on its axis. Something shifted on its axis and I think it was the world.
It was a bad week or so for plutocrats with big ideas and vanity issues, and it remains to be seen if it was the men or the big ideas which sank, to wit:
A gentleman named Sam Bankman-Fried, 24, who I never heard of until last week, potentially sent the cryptocurrency industry to the dustbin of history with the collapse of his crypto-trading company FTX, which I have heard of because it has heavily invested its advertising dollars in sports and sports broadcasting – Tom Brady has been a spokesman, and Major League Baseball umpires this year wore the company logo on their uniforms – and now he is news because the bottom fell out of his industry, a sign that all lines of work and investment could use a little regulation. The Bitcoin engine had none, so no one can go whining in search of a government bailout.
A gentleman named Elon Musk bought Twitter, against his own will, for $44 billion, a valuation from his imagination only, then fired a good number of his staff and ordered the rest to “be extremely hardcore” about their work, prompting a walkout of many more employees. Advertisers are abandoning the platform, racist and other insensitive messaging is said to have increased and in general, Musk has fractured his new toy within days of acquiring it. Someone once said the three most important things in life are love, health and labor relations. Someone should have told Musk.
The New York Post had a front page headline last week: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” Yes, Donald Trump is back in the game, announcing his candidacy for you-know-what, in a speech at the crime scene Mar-a-Lago so boring and repetitive of everything we’ve heard since 2015 that news networks, including Fox, cut away before it was over and attendees drafted to fill seats for the event were not permitted to leave the room. The New York Post and Fox News have been among Trump’s most notable cheerleaders and even they seem to have had enough.
So has the Republican Party leadership, with several frontrunners for the 2024 presidential nomination not named Trump bellowing about past losses and time for a change. Ms. Ivanka Trump, incidentally, is currently holed up in Miami and did not attend her father’s ceremonial entry in the race, and even Evangelical Christian leaders are lining up to slam Trump.
Mike Evans, whose Wikipedia bio refers to him as someone who “founded and serves as the head of many politically conservative Christian organizations,” told the Washington Post last week, “Donald Trump can’t save America, he can’t even save himself. He used us to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us. I cannot do that anymore.”
Mr. Evans just figured that out, evidently.
Another insanely rich man with big ideas is Vladimir Putin, but since the world is essentially against his policies and actions, any comment from me would be redundant and as they say in football, piling on.
It is rare to see a convergence of rich men sliding off their horses more-or-less simultaneously, as though the world at large has had it with audacious ideas from audacious loudmouths that leave people with emptied wallets. There are some on this planet observing these comeuppances with glee, notably those who prefer dollars to crypto, emails to Twitter and a nostalgic view of the Republican Party.
Thus do the mighty fall on their faces. Those who believed – past tense – in cryptocurrency lost their pile, and how close to zero the pile will erode remains to be seen. The Leonardo Da Vinci of modern business is just another hardass boss, and we all have experienced at least one of those. The former president of the United States provokes yawns from his former steadfast and reliable allies.
Things fall apart, break, unmoor regularly in this world, so devoid of responsibility, reason or unanimity. The power of the press, however derided lately, still can turn heroes into chumps and vice versa, and if the leaders of the age occasionally crash and burn, well, so it is with the more modest ambitions of the working class and striving class.
I only wish I could wake up from this frenzied dream.
