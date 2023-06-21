We have so much to celebrate, the champagne advertisements once told us, and we do, but after the fun and excitement we await the casualty count; there often is one. A “large party” in honor of one thing or another results in shootings, as did the victory celebration last week for the Denver Nuggets’ first basketball championship. Someone used that occasion for a drug deal that went awry. A crowded and joyous environment marred by gunfire is just another feature of modern life.
The potential of death seems to be magnified these days, and I understand why parents worry about their children. These days I am hard-pressed to recall a trip by car, through the local suburbs and rural areas, in which I did not see at least one makeshift memorial of roadside flowers and balloons in memory of some casualty.
It is a complication of life, generated by the idea that we trust our fellow citizens, residents, passersby but are not sure why. We each have varying views of who to stand next to or talk with, after a momentary judgment calls on who looks trustworthy and harmless, and who doesn’t.
Right, being an American is complicated, stressful and seems to have more of a vengeful undercurrent these days. A contentious presidential election in Turkey recently concluded with 60 million votes counted, a victory by the incumbent and with results delivered, and not contested, within hours. Try that in my America and the lawsuits will immediately fly like an explosion in a paper factory; the animosity will hibernate beneath the surface for years.
A peeve of mine, throughout my years, has been my inability to offer constructive ideas without making my life harder. “That’s a good idea! Get to work on it!” has been a mantra of mine, and a good way to learn to keep one’s mouth shut is to acquaint oneself with “SEQR-2,” provided by the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act. It’s the paperwork designed to assure the state and future generations of “that which requires them to assess the environmental significance of all actions they have the power to approve, fund, or directly assume.” It’s a reason why football stadiums take three years to build and eight years to plan.
Oh, and gas stoves produce benzene, which apparently gets on everything and is a cause of cancer.
All this comes off as a litany of complaints about an over-regulated system of government and lack of that special kind of human courtesy we think we once had, as long as you were not in a minority — race, gender, length of hair, you name it, I have seen plenty of them – and personal protection while invoking the promise of pursuit of happiness is at the root of much of it. That’s what government and the courts are for. There remains, though, this feeling that every move made is a violation of something – a law, a person’s right to one thing or another – and the solution seems not be simply moving on and finding a sympathetic cohort, but a formal grievance or a court action. Times and attitudes change, of course; some people and institutions just move faster.
Moral suasion can be incredibly useful in situations such as this. A business develops a reputation for, say, sexual harassment of its employees or a lack of diversity? Work elsewhere, stop patronizing the place, and eventually the best employees and customers are over at the competition. The anti-Jewish attitude of Henry Ford – the original one, who died in 1947 – kept certain customers from Ford showrooms at least into the 1970s, when I was more of a car guy and knew more automotive gossip.
Yeah, a snap answer to a complex problem, but if there was more protection at public gatherings, by the police of other trained security personnel, would parades and other acts of assembly, be safer? They may feel safer, and perhaps that’s all you need to have. A local outdoor children’s’ concert series draws about 400 people, outdoors and in the summer, with plenty of police directing traffic and an ambulance on the scene. Another I attend involves 60 or so people gathering indoors for presentations with none of those security features, yet no one seems to feel unsafe. Police headquarters, though, is right down the road.
In general we do not fear rioting when we venture out to be in a crowd. We fear the isolated incident leading to a larger incident. Vigilance is somehow everybody’s job these days.
