Bruce Springsteen, aging rocker, is currently promoting a new recording and an upcoming tour. That’s not unusual. What is remarkable is the way this artist is dealing with maturity which, in his line of work, is not a guarantee. Face it, rock and roll is a hazardous line of work.
Whether you are or are not a fan of his – I certainly am – please read on, because despite his wealth and fame there is something refreshingly honest and admirable about this guy and his profession.
The first Springsteen album was recorded and released nearly 50 years ago, and he unveiled to the world a troubadour/working man persona, with songs about blue collar joys and hardships. Dozens of country artists did the same, but not like this; his songs were about camaraderie and layoffs and family and the importance of relying on oneself and certain other things until they proved unworthy of one’s dependency. Desperation figures heavily in his music, the agony of lost loves and lost opportunities and lost futures. In the 1970s, this was the soundtrack of much of America, notably that of Western New York; I remember doing my always-about-to-disappear job while humming his songs to myself. It was not prayer, exactly, but more like that contraindicative feeling of listening to the blues to make you feel better. I sensed a unity with this music.
He got rich and famous, while the rest of us pulled through the anxieties of life with his guidance, but he never lost what is called the common touch. Like the rest of us, though, he got older.
He is 73 now. In his 60s he offered songs from the Pete Seeger songbook, with a new band composed of fiddlers and other non-rock instrumentation, and one song, the one about the mule named Sal on the Erie Canal, is particularly touching, largely because I am from the Erie Canal.
The newest recording is a tribute to soul and rhythm and blues artists under whose spell he fell, many years ago. The old white guy from New Jersey pulls it off admirably, albeit with a large onstage band of horn players, backup singers and violinists. Watch him in the promotional videos. There is no more running around the stage, no sliding on his knees – he is too old for that. What he shows, besides that famous rusty drainpipe of a voice, is reverence for some music long since out of style but deserving of attention. Vemeration maybe, if you care about rock and roll.
I come not to praise Bruce Springsteen but to praise the way he’s handled the public eye with respect for his audience and his work. Eric Clapton once said he could not go through the grief of losing his young son, who died in a fall from a window, without sharing that heartache with his fans. Hence, a song you may know called “Tears in Heaven.”
Springsteen is not grieving, he’s aging. We all are, which makes his newest album of work, called “Only the Strong Survive,” a tribute to so many people: Jerry Butler, who wrote and recorded the song in 1968; the fans all over the world who found value in staying connected for the past 50 years, and to rock music itself. It’s a thank-you note for all that went before him, the way Springsteen, and Clapton and others, influenced what came concurrently and later.
Imagine, a show business idol respecting his roots, and delivering a love letter to what moved him into that line of work. Except for the fame, talent and money, I am the same way, listening to oldies channels on SiriusXM and muttering about how sensational these songs were and how influential this music was on me. The younger ones seem not as attached to music as we were back then, but I doubt they’ll recall their first video games as fondly as Springsteen and I hold the music which formed us.
Some of us remain moved, years later, by what we stumbled into a long time ago. It is not hard to find people yearning for what their homelands once held, and that includes those in this country; there are people who guard their pasts through collections of meaningful childhood trinkets, and those who still seem to be fighting the war in which they once participated.
To this old boomer, the music smoothed and soothed the anxieties of the Sixties and Seventies and beyond. Life, love, politics, labor relations, worry about the future, all of it. Those songs do not bring out nostalgia, memories warm or cold, or anything resembling a feeling of mortality or of growing older. They bring out gratitude for being an element of my life.
