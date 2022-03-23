ADAMCZYK: Only a fool would say that

We’ve watched this for a month now, bombs exploding, refugees running, soldiers and civilians holding firm. Leadership stays steady as donations of food and firepower are mustered from around the world. Those defending the home front are better prepared to fight than the invaders. Tanks are stalled in the mud, their crewmen die or desert but airborne bombs and rocket land indiscriminately.
Oh, and a shout out to Poland, which is now NATO’s hospitality department.
Russia is fighting for a prize it debases every day. The odds are that this will end with some détente the aggressor can crow about, but the aggressor gets – what? – an opportunity to be an occupying force amid hostile and resentful Ukrainian citizens, a desolate landscape in need of repair and reminders that its agents of reconstruction are likely as incompetent as its army. All this without a budget to sustain a takeover, a worthless currency, the contempt of the world and problems in Russia, internal and external, for a generation.
Already there is a brain drain in Russia, as its professional tech segment is decamping Moscow for places like Armenia, so bet on Armenia, once you find it on a map, to be Europe’s next Silicon Valley. Picture the smart, young people of Moscow, toasting each other on New Year’s Eve. If you told them they’d be in Armenia in 90 days, well ...
Ah, brain drains. A prominent U.S. politician recently suggested the way out of this conflict is a U.S. attack on Moscow; “bomb the s*** out of them,” he said, and surprisingly, this from a guy who doesn’t drink. He also proposed that the planes involved in the bombing should wear Chinese regalia so the whole attack looks like a China vs. Russia thing.
The best and brightest of this land clearly are not going into politics.
Amateur diplomacy has its place, I suppose, and that place is at the end of a bar in a saloon frequented by old men. Still, it has its functions and purposes, besides something to laugh at or vent over. It’s easy, for one thing.
What Ukraine needs is a long list of weapons and humanitarian aid. What it seeks is a no-fly zone, a designated area over which aircraft may not fly without risk of interception, and that area is all of Texas-size Ukraine. That’ll keep the bombs from falling, but whose aircraft will enforce it? NATO? Ukraine is not a NATO member, and the fear is that NATO involvement will precipitate a NATO vs. Russia conflict. China will link up with Russia and suddenly its World War III, brought to your living room by CNN.
This armchair ambassador would nominate China, a country with great respect for the concept of “sovereign territory,” but China has designs to pull a similar, if cleaner, maneuver on its “breakaway province” known as Taiwan.
Okay, so what do we need here? Use of aircraft to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine from a country that’s not in NATO, tends to side with the West as opposed to the East, has a formidable air force and little exposure to Russian trade or goods. Hey, United Arab Emirates, is your air force busy? I refer to that Air Force with over 500 U.S.- and French-built aircraft which include at least 78 F-16 fighter planes. This country spends billions on its military with U.S. defense firms, and notably voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution in early March “deploring" Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demanding immediate and complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the country. Granted, the UN vote was 141 to 5, but 35 countries, including China, abstained from voting.
Getting the Arab world drawn into the next world war may not be the easiest of tasks, and Ukraine’s citizens know how to overthrow Russian puppet leadership – I refer to the bouncing of President Viktor Yanukovych in the Maidan Revolution of 2014. He sought ties with Russia; the citizens of his joyously free and independent – if ever so slightly corrupt -- country, since 1991, preferred the comforts of the West. Yanukovych currently resides in exile in Russia.
Bar room diplomacy is easy, in the way you have the solutions to all your friends’ problems but not your own. We might agree that Russia and Ukraine are ruined, but we also note that one of them is shunned, to use a great religious and psychological term, while the world is rooting for the other, and sending aid with promises of more help once the shooting stops.
Russia has already lost, whatever the outcome of the war.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
