Those of the political order tell us we have emerged from the times of fear and mask-wearing – governors of left-leaning states have come around to what those of right-leaning states said months ago – and since some of us believe whatever those people tell us, our paper masks will soon be sent to landfills or museums, and to memory. Never mind that 145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara County by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week; that figure would be shocking if we have not already gone through so much.
A more operative CDC statistic is the number of new, reported deaths: “less than 10,” which puts the county in the “low” category for the nation. The county’s vaccination rate is 69.7 percent, incidentally. Way to go, Niagara County!
So I, triple-vaccinated, wearer of a hospital-supplied paper mask whenever in public and that’s not very often these days, and somewhat hyper-immunocompromised if you want to compare and argue about risk factors, am eager to sit back with a brandy or a beer and congratulate myself and the republic for overcoming a crisis. Not so fast.
Of course, not so fast. There is always a calamity brewing; television news networks stake their livelihoods on it.
My ancestors have been up-close-and-personal when it comes to dealing with Nazism, Communism and the other facets of what, with the kneejerk application of adjectives, is known as “war-torn Europe,” notably a grandmother who had both world wars conducted, literally, in her backyard. The stories she’d tell were not unlike what we see on television today.
It’s why my own kneejerk reaction is pro-Ukraine and anti-… who? Vladimir Putin? Russia, some of whose citizens are apparently unaware there’s an invasion on? Oligarchs, of which Ukraine also has several?
While there are some on the right-wing side in this nation who seem to be rooting for Russia in this one, entire countries are quietly looking into what it takes to become a NATO member. They like that “you fight one of us, you fight all of us” clause in the 1947 NATO charter, known as Article 5. Look it up; it is remarkable and inspiring reading.
Joining NATO also brings upgrades to a country’s army, like better fighter planes. A place like Poland, a NATO member since 1999, can donate some of its Soviet-era fighter planes to Ukraine, whose pilots know how to fly them, and it means that Ukrainians will defend their turf with equipment outdated by a generation, but they’re doing the same thing with gasoline-filled bottles.
Ah, gasoline, a hot-button topic which somehow overtook COVID-19 in the national discourse. Perhaps we have said all we can say about pandemics; now the topic returns to the price of gas.
What’s regarded as the first “gas crisis” in America occurred circa 1973, when Middle East oil suppliers, angered by U.S. support of Israel, in the Yom Kippur War, increased their prices of oil by 70 percent. A gallon of gas, reliably around 33 cents per gallon for years, rocketed to about one dollar and panic was everywhere.
If you weren’t there you should have seen it. Gas stations hoisted green flags if gas was available, red if they’d run out; gasoline was rationed according to the last number on a car’s license plate. Lines of cars stretched for blocks, awaiting a fill-up, and you know how Americans are when their cars are affected and they have to wait in line. U.S. auto manufacturers moved with dinosaur-like efficiency to convert assembly lines to the manufacture of smaller cars. Autoworkers were laid off, as they often are when world events run ahead of anticipated needs.
A residue of that era is a more nimble supply-and-delivery chain, admittedly stressed by the pandemic, but last week’s growth in the price of gasoline was predicted and thus more widely accepted. It’s in the four-dollar range in Western New York, up about 40 cents per gallon from pre-invasion levels. The average in Greece is currently $8.12 per gallon, incidentally [source: the website of Global Petrol Prices], where drivers have learned to coast downhill whenever possible.
The human psyche has also become accustomed to the strain, in countries where interlocking dependence has brought about improvements in material living. We lurch from one crisis to another, abetted by deliverers of news, eager to keep us interested and anxious. The young seem to have adapted better to this; if they’ve given up on matters like home ownership and higher education, those middle class dreams of just a generation ago, they can handle the jump in the price of gas.
It’s a mere bump in a road full of bumps. I admire them for that.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.