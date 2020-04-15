ADAMCZYK: Memories of crises past, featuring a little optimism

There is informal talk that the plague, and the medically-induced economic coma, currently affecting the nation will soon show signs of cresting, maybe, perhaps, some models indicate. Maxing out will be followed by sporadic outbreaks in places not yet severely affected, a gradual return to normalcy – to use that unfortunate word from the Wilson administration — and regular reminders that it is appropriate to worry about a winter reappearance, or mutation, of the virus.
So I am vaguely enthusiastic about the whole thing, a condition in which I rarely find myself. The venturing out, that return to humdrum routine, that feeling of being in a crowd again, may be greeted like the end of Prohibition, a Super Bowl parade or some New Year’s Eve when you were younger. Or it might be a gradual lessening of the shackles in which we, the survivors, have placed ourselves.
Maybe it’s just the arrival of the personal stimulus check talking, but I’m buying a beer for every nurse I meet, a promise I have not made since I was married.
Our weeks of wool-gathering — and dust-gathering; I’m using my homeboundness in part to clean the place – likely includes daydreams of what will be started, stopped or enthusiastically pursued Once All of This Is Over, so in a way it’s like New Year’s Eve is coming. Again. A little optimism, some non-online gatherings with friends, a few promises made. Our collective Internet skills have increased during this ordeal, there have been no food riots thus far and the Democratic Party has tilted away from a view of a progressive future to one of comfort and familiarity.
What I see in most people, excluding the patients, their families and those working to contain this virus – who’d have thought you daughter, the grocery clerk, or your son, the pizza delivery driver, would be front line personnel? -- is cocooning, not only sheltering in place but sheltering in memory. The elderly, like me, seek the oldies that got us through prior crises: the music, the television programs, broadcasts of hockey games when the Sabres were actually good. The young attempt to do their homework, unaware what graduation will feel like this year, and mess with Instagram, showing off for their friends.
I look forward to the reawakening of this country, asleep for weeks and thus far exhibiting an unexpected good-naturedness about the whole thing. I look forward to a manic, short-term boost to the country’s gross domestic product, with pent-up demand, and demand to simply go out and do something, leading the increase. I look forward to a lot of blame to be toss around as well.
This country has long had a serious anti-intellectual streak – many advanced nations have -- but we may question why we followed the advice of political salesmen instead of experts. We may investigate why it took weeks to actually acknowledge a problem, weeks in which Congress was advised of the potential scope of the pandemic but did little besides, in some cases, sell off personally-held stock in industries most vulnerable to an economic shutdown. Other actions and non-actions, notably in the executive branch of the government, will probably emerge to at least suggest the country’s best interest was not served. Whether anything is done about it, or we get the usual “wait until the elections” mantra, is something I eagerly await.
In large part the press in the United States – newspapers, television, the rest -- has made it clear it does not trust the president. Fat amount of good it’s done, with his approval ratings never crossing 50 percent but constantly bubbling in the mid-40s, but the population seems to believe everything the press tells it about this pandemic. To quote Paul Simon: a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.
So the presidential approval rating hovers around 44.4 percent at the moment, the poll-of-polls FiveThirtyEight reports. While those who think the president is a con artist can lament that the figure is not lower, they can be comforted by poll readings of prior presidents. When crises like the first Iraq war and 9/11 struck, approval ratings for sitting presidents soared to the high 70s and low 80s. They fell back, of course, but there clearly was support for the president at those moments in history.
At this moment in history, not so much. Those who believe him continue to believe him. Those who never did still don’t.
I am appreciative that my friends, loved ones and I have survived this crisis, thus far. I am appreciative as hell that while my orders are to merely stay in the house, others are risking their own health in 12-hour shifts to keep this land healthy and united. Despite my hard-won instincts – the president has “gut feelings” and so have I — I look forward to the future.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
